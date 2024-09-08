The ‘Stylish’ Closing of the Cienfuegos Cultural Summer Celebration Ended in the Dark

14ymedio, Cienfuegos, 30 August 30, 2024 — It’s 8:00 at night, and much of Cienfuego’s El Prado is without electricity. The Asociación Hermanos Saíz (AHS) had announced a “stylish” activity to close the summer activities. The institution has developed a whole theatrical production in rural neighborhoods and communities whose completion was scheduled for this Thursday in coordination with the Provincial Council of Performing Arts.

The sound equipment was installed in front of Calle 56, very close to the Guiñol Theater for a show, called “El arte nos une” (Art unites us), which was supposed to start at 7:00. “I’ve been here since 6:00 in the afternoon, and when I arrived there was no electricity anymore,” says Betty, a young dancer who was supposed to participate in the evening. Her usual punctuality contrasts with the delay that characterizes the events organized by the ruling party.

“It’s incredible how in this country resources are moved around unnecessarily, with the misery that there is,” says Arturo, a man who sits every night on a bench in El Prado. “Then they post photos on social media as if it had been a success when, in reality, they don’t even have an audience to come see them. Those of us who are sitting here come to clear our heads for a while, not to witness an artistic gala,” he protests.

Finally, at 8:10, the electricity was restored, but the lighting was still terrible. “Luckily, I listened to my mother when she told me not to wear high heels. When these things happen, and they happen very often, I think about taking a leave from the AHS,” Betty confesses to 14ymedio. But she ends up discarding the idea because, she recognizes, “marking myself” is not going to solve anything.

To the cry of “the snack has arrived,” the cast of the “young artistic vanguard” prepares to consume the squalid assigned ration. “With this and a check of 200 pesos, most of our colleagues are satisfied. Then we go to the meetings to say that everything is fine, deceiving ourselves, because no one believes the story that the work of the Association has any social impact,” admits a leader of the institution.

“Anyone who sees our photos of the theatrical production would think that everything was wonderful. However, once again, reality surpasses fiction by demonstrating the uselessness of theory and the pointlessness of practice,” says Betty referring to the countless problems that always end, when the performance is not suspended, by reflecting a poor aesthetic quality. Poor aesthetic quality or a suspension of scheduled activities. “I’m going to ask what they’re going to do with this, because I feel like leaving now,” she concludes.

“Could you tell me when the show starts?” Arturo asks, and, after 9:30 at night, a recorded song by the duo Buena Fe is heard, as a preamble to the delayed start. At this time some people stop at El Prado to observe what is happening. They have put a spotlight near the improvised scenario that improves visibility a little. Even so, the small crowd gathered remains in the shadows without any place to sit.

The show included music, dance, singing, plastic arts and circus acts. “They announced a lot and it lasted a little,” says Arturo, while the audio operator collects the equipment. “United by art” ended up uniting the hopeful young artists, who took advantage of the occasion to talk about future plans, most of them far away from the AHS and Cuba.

Translated by Regina Anavy

