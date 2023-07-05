The Sharp Drop in Cargo Transport Reflects a Cuban Economy in Clear Recession

14ymedio, Madrid, 5 July 2023– Among all the nefarious data of Cuba, those of cargo transport are not spared. According to a report published on Tuesday in the official press, of the 24.7 million total tons of products of all kinds that should have been transferred in the first quarter of the year, only 14.5 million have been transported.

The figures make the Ministry of Transport fear that by the end of the year less than 36 million tons will have been moved in the country.

By rail, for example, the data specifies that 162 fuel tanks were moved weekly, less than the 220 that were transported before 2022, which is reflected in the problem of gasoline shortages.

As for import and export cargo, “mainly in ports,” it was reduced by 44% in recent years, from the 4.5 million tons recorded in 2018 to 2.5 million in 2022.

The principal responsibility for the situation is the usual one for the Cuban authorities: “the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US Government on our country,” in addition to the “effects” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report recognizes that “the population is dissatisfied” with the quality of international parcel distribution and delivery service, but the government assures that “work continues on its improvement.”

The objective, they say, is “to reduce the delivery time to seven days, with higher levels in the quality of service, and to have a computer system will allow people to track their packages from the origin.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

