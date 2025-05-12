The Second International Congress for the Cuban Book in Exile

Cuban authors have been victims of the cultural war that Castroism started in 1959.

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, Miami, May 11, 2025 — Ten years ago, the Cuban journalist Silvio Mancha proposed to convene a group of writers and publishers to hold a literary meeting that would bring together books, authors and publishing houses that Castro’s totalitarianism does not allow in Cuba. Or, in other words, for creators and their creations that have suffered banishment.

From its first day in power, the Regime declared a full-scale offensive against those who did not think like them. They practiced sectarianism and ideological discrimination, imposing an information control that culminated in a real war against political opposition and the moral execution of those who thought freely.

From the first moment, people of integrity, those who refused to put a price on their creation, suffered an internal exile that forced them to write, paint and think in obscurity. Life became complicated for all of us, because listening to a song by Jose Feliciano or simply commenting on a joke by Guillermo Álvarez Guedes was enough to end up in a dungeon.

The stark reality is that Cuban authors have been victims of the cultural war that Castro started in the same year as the triumph of the insurrection, in 1959. Censorship was immediately established; the seizure of publishing houses, printing houses and bookstores did not wait, along with the seizure of all the information and broadcast media: radio, television and press. They made the word their own, and as the writer Jose Antonio Albertini says, “they began to kill with ink, not just with bullets.”

Mancha’s idea was taken up as very valid by writers and publishers, among them Jose Antonio Albertini, Ángel Cuadra, Rosa Leonor Whitmarsh, Luis de la Paz, Ángel de Fana, Rolando Morelli, Alberto Muller and Juan Manuel Salvat, among others. The event was held for two days at a facility of the International University of Florida and was dedicated to the memory of a great exile, Enrique Ros, writer and tireless fighter against totalitarianism.

The meeting was really a success, very politically defined. No Castro hitman was invited, and the participation of persons and institutions that had any link with totalitarianism, inside or outside Cuba, was rejected because the organizers, following the teachings of José Martí, are convinced that the slavery of thought, like physical slavery, is a form of oppression which prevents individual and collective development.

The invitation and call issued is international in nature and has been extended to the United States, Canada, South America and Europe

This year, the academic Daniel Pedreira, current president of the Pen Club of Cuban Writers in Exile, shared the idea of calling a second meeting that immediately had the support of several institutions and personalities of the exile. They included the Institute of Cuban Historical Memory against Totalitarianism, Plantados hasta la Libertad de Cuba, the publishing houses El Ateje and Gota de Agua, and the Academia de la Historia de Cuba en el Exilio. Together with other institutions and personalities, they joined the project and decided to dedicate it to “Juan Clark, in memoriam,” in tribute to a Cuban academic who participated as a paratrooper in the incursion to Cuba of the 2506 Brigade. He later taught classes at Miami Dade College, besides being the author of one of the masterpieces of the Cuban exile, Cuba, Myth and Reality, Testimony of a People.

The invitation and call issued is of an international character and has been extended to the United States, Canada, South America and Europe, and to any Cuban national author who has a work that totalitarian censorship does not allow to circulate in Cuba no matter where he is. Authors residing on the Island have agreed to join this meeting that once again seeks to denounce the numerous limitations to creation that Castroism has imposed on citizens in general, including its own supporters, who also do not enjoy the freedom to praise their masters without restrictions.

