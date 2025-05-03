The Private Sector, Key to the Egg’s Return to the ‘Basic Basket’ in Cuba

In Ciego de Ávila, production went from 120 million annually in 2016 to just 16 million currently.

14ymedio, Havana, 2 May 2025 — In the last decade, the debacle of egg production in Ciego de Avila, according to official press reports, has been “brutal.” From reaching a maximum of 120 million units in 2016, the province barely reaches 16 million currently, five million less than it needs to meet local demand. The disastrous figures were exposed by the authorities last Wednesday to Miguel Díaz-Canel, who predicted that “the time will come when we can offer them again for the [family ration] basket.”

The hope of the president seems to be placed in a new mode of business of a poultry company in the province that resorted to private sales after being shut down eight months for lack of feed. The deal, explains the newspaper Invasor, is that the private part rears the hens and guarantees production, of which it delivers 36% to the state company. Feed is obtained from Tabacuba, which pays for the feed in meat, eggs or freely convertible currency (MLC).

The media does not explain why Tabacuba did not deliver feed to the poultry company in exchange for payment, without the need for mediation by the private producer, but the answer seems to be in the chronic lack of resources and money of state institutions. With private individuals, Tabacuba has a better chance of getting payments on time and not having to deal with debts.

“We will be able to overcome all the decline that we have suffered in the production of eggs, which is an important protein for the population, through these links with the non-state sector,” said Díaz-Canel.

Aware of the unattainable price of eggs on the Island, and that they are easier to find in a MSME or a small dollar market than in a ration store, the representative gave even more importance to the success of the company: “There came a time when we did not have eggs. Now, they are sold both in foreign currency and in national currency, but in the end, the price goes down, and as this system continues to advance, production and sales will continue to grow”.

Apparently, by “linking” to the poultry company nothing bad happens. Profits exceed 3 million pesos, and it has managed to give its 24 workers benefits that have increased their wages to between 14,000 and 23,000 pesos. However, a carton of 30 eggs in the neighboring province of Sancti Spíritus is around 2,100 pesos, according to the market data from 14ymedio, between 9% and 15% of these wages.

At the end of 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture revealed a catastrophic decline in the population of laying hens from 8 million to 3 million in four years. Egg production, reduced by the lack of feed, had fallen from 5 million units per day to a mere 1,200,000.

Cuba has started to rely more and more on imports in order to deal with the demand for eggs

Cuba has begun to rely more and more on imports in order to deal with the demand for eggs. Although it is known that both Colombia and the Dominican Republic have exported eggs to the island, imports from “sister countries” such as Mexico also appear in the foreign currency markets and in the informal market.

There is also the question of whether all poultry companies in Ciego de Ávila are doing as well as the one visited by Díaz-Canel, who criticized producers for “drooling” while waiting for state aid.

The head of state, who seems to have noticed that problems are “solved” by his presence – at least for the duration of the government visit – encouraged the authorities to monitor agricultural production more closely and to visit the municipalities to see that good work is being done. And he promised, “See you in a month”.

Translated by Regina Anavy

