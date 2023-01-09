The Key to a Temporary Permit for Migrants from Cuba

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, January 7, 2023 — On Friday, the United States began to accept applications for migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, who will be able to benefit from a humanitarian program, which has already helped Venezuelans and Ukrainians, allowing them to enter the country with a two-year stay permit.

The United States will accept 30,000 migrants a month from these three countries who meet the following requirements. All applicants must have a sponsor in the United States who commits to providing financial support during their two-year stay.

Sponsors can be U.S. citizens, permanent residents, immigrants with Temporary Protection Status (TPS) or asylees, who demonstrate that they can receive, maintain and support the beneficiary during their stay in the country under the program.

The sponsor must ensure that the beneficiary has safe and adequate housing. He or she will also have to help the beneficiary complete the necessary documentation, such as employment authorization, a Social Security card and the services for which he may be eligible.

In addition, the sponsor must ensure that the beneficiary has medical care for the two years and help him get a job and access education, such as learning English. Minors accepted under this program must go to school.

A sponsor can support more than one beneficiary; for example, different members of a family group, but must submit a separate application for each beneficiary, even if they are minor children of the main beneficiary.

Several sponsors can join to support an applicant, although they must explain to the Government why they want to share responsibility. The ability of these supporters to support a beneficiary will be evaluated collectively, the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) advises.

The Government has recommended that applicants go to organizations such as Welcome.us and Community Sponsorship Hub to obtain guidance on the process. All applicants must have a valid passport. They must also pass rigorous biometric and biographical examinations for national security and public safety.

The request can be made from the country of origin or from Mexico. It is not necessary for the applicant to be at the border.

The U.S. Government enabled the ’CBP One’ mobile application so that after the USCIS confirms a beneficiary’s information and eligibility, they can access the service to complete the procedure.

Through CBP One, the applicant will receive authorization to travel, which will be valid for 90 days. The USCIS said this Friday that the approval of travel authorization does not guarantee entry into the United States.

Agents of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) at an entrance port will inspect and consider each case on a discretionary basis.

Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans, who enter the United States, Mexico or Panama without authorization from January 5, 2023, will not be eligible for this process, including unaccompanied minors from the four countries.

The USCIS issued that warning and alerted applicants not to submit contrary information because they can become victims of coyote scams that make false promises. The United States will deport those who do not comply with the process, using Title 42, which allows them to be expelled quickly at the border for health reasons.

Translated by Regina Anavy

