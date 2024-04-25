Letters From Readers: ‘If We Don’t Act Now, We Will Lose Cuba’

Actions speak louder than words and our country, which seems to be a victim of an unprecedented war, a bombed nation, is eloquent.

14ymedio, Jorge Luis Leon, Houston (Texas), 24 April 2024 — Today there is nothing left of yesterday’s Cuba. “I didn’t know” or “I didn’t realize” are the excuses that many use to escape their responsibility to the Island where they were born. At this point, however, continuing to wear that blindfold, which dilutes the misdeeds of a dictatorship, is unacceptable.

Sugar, coffee and tobacco, worn symbols of a country in ruins, were once the engines of one of America’s most prosperous industries. Banking, the apparent emblem of this time, has instead become a joke in bad taste. The Government’s excuses, always ready on the tip of the tongue, do not hide this reality.

Actions speak louder than words and our country, which seems to be the victim of an unprecedented war – a bombed nation – is eloquent.

All that remains of our culture is travestied in tourist attractions, and of our riches, only the memory.

Cuba exhibits a panorama that seems insurmountable. The recovery of a country is not an easy task and denying what is happening, the atrocities of which our Island is a victim, contributes little to our future.

We need to choose our future with our own hands, educate new generations with ideals that have already disappeared among Cubans, such as democracy, freedom of the press, and leaving behind corruption and indoctrination. It is time to take off the blinders, we are concerned with the destiny of a country.

