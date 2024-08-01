The Example of María Corina Machado in Venezuela

Despots never forgive those who challenge them

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, Miami, 7 July 2024 — A paragraph from the Venezuelan national anthem exhorts citizens to follow the example of commitment to freedom that “Caracas gave,” a sign that is repeated today by the massiveness and spontaneity with which the population, from all corners of the country, supports the leader María Corina Machado in her effort to remove Nicolas Maduro and his front men from government.

I feel very proud when I see hundreds of thousands of citizens ignoring the limitations imposed on the electoral campaign by the autocracy of Maduro and Diosdado Cabello. These men and women know that they are being identified and can be victims of repression, just like those who call them to action. Despots never forgive those who challenge them.

On the other hand, it must be acknowledged with no less pride that Venezuelans have found inspiration in Maria Corina Machado. The work of the opposition is very complicated, especially when it faces despotism, which is why, establishing a leadership that represents a committed majority willing to fulfill the task at all costs is a luxury of power that very few people have been able to afford.

This woman’s commitment to freedom and democracy is hard to find in history, and although, as journalist Alexis Ortiz states, “María Corina will be the president of all Venezuelans by popular election at some point in our future,” it is difficult to find cases in which a candidate with such a notable ability to mobilize people unhesitatingly supports another candidate in order to achieve the common goal of freedom for all.

Machado’s love for Venezuela is unquestionable. She has given up her leadership in order not to deny the triumph of democracy if this is possible. An example that the opponents of Castro-Chavism in Bolivia, Nicaragua and Cuba and even the rest of the Venezuelan opposition should follow.

The entire Venezuelan people, like the Nicaraguan, Bolivian and Cuban people, have been victims of an international organization of criminals who share tactics and strategies to achieve and maintain power with any subterfuge at their disposal, always preferring repression and violence.

It is easy to see how these regimes share information and techniques of social control through the similarities in their repressive practices and legislation. It is also assumed that Cuban officials, who over the years have assisted the Venezuelan repressors, are currently participating in the restrictions that have been imposed on the opposition campaign, particularly in the controls to which they subject María Corina Machado.

Machado has been able to interpret, like no other opposition leader, the spirit of rebellion of all the people who feel free in their country and who take to the streets to demand their rights, overcoming the natural fears generated by a struggle in which the enemy knows no scruples.

With this negative scenario, I wonder if the opposition, Machado herself, has thought about what to do if the despots act on their undemocratic conditions and deny their defeat.

However, I confess that I am not an optimist and believe that the enemies of democracy, the Castro-Chavistas , never recognize the rights of others and are always ready for any trick to remain in power and can decide, under any pretext, to suspend the elections or disqualify the opposition candidate as they did with Machado.

Furthermore, the Maduro government and its criminal associates are aware of the broad popular support that María Corina Machado has earned with great perseverance, courage and dignity, and that respecting the will of the electorate can remove them from power with all the consequences that such an event would entail, which could result in denying the victory of their opponents.

Given this negative scenario, I wonder if the opposition, including Machado, has thought about what to do if the despots act on their undemocratic conditions and deny their defeat. Is there any strategy on the part of the opposition to claim victory if it is rationally irrefutable? If Maduro perpetuates himself in power once again, I do not believe that the people will believe in elections again.

