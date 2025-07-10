The Cuban Government Minimizes Severe Toxic Dust Contamination at the Moa Nickel Plant

Reports of respiratory disorders abound, mainly in infants.

14ymedio, Havana, July 9, 2025 — While dozens of residents continue to report on social media a serious pollution crisis caused by toxic dust in Moa, Holguín, the Ministry of Energy and Mines responded with a report in Cubadebate seeking to minimize the environmental impact. Its explanation points to failures in the gas cleaning system at the Ernesto Che Guevara plant, but assumes no responsibility for emissions.

The official report states that the visible increase in suspended particles was the result of a planned shutdown on July 7, to clean the ducts and repair equipment. The shutdown was estimated to last 48 hours but was executed in 24 hours. The industry is dedicated to the exploitation of nickel and cobalt. The authorities attribute the situation to “deterioration of the gas cleaning system” (electrofilters), and they envision an improvement as part of an improvement project.

The explanation does not satisfy citizens, who report a constant emission of dust, visible on streets, houses and faces, long before Monday’s incident

However, this explanation does not satisfy the citizens, who report a constant emission of dust, visible on streets, houses and faces, long before last Monday’s incident.

Authorities mention compliance with Law 150 Natural Resources and Environment and the standards on air and waste emissions. They also highlight achievements such as sleeve filters that reduced dust emissions to 1.4 mg/m³ monitoring systems and restoration projects with the reforestation of the Cuban pine and international partnerships.

But independent media testimonies and Facebook posts contradict this narrative. Testimonies abound with images of black dust on skin and clothes, and reports of cases of respiratory disorders, mainly in infants. All this describes an alarming reality despite the alleged environmental measures.

“It’s like we’re breathing poison”

Journalist Mario J. Pentón collected heartbreaking statements: “Every day we have to endure a substance that falls from the sky. You clean and then everything’s dirty again. What comes out of your throat is black. It’s like breathing poison. These people are slowly killing us,” wrote a resident of that area, in the province of Holguín. “Today Moa’s Facebook page was lit up, with many people complaining about the same thing. There is despair, frustration and a growing rage,” he added.

The ministry highlights the existence of four environmental monitoring stations in residential areas and epidemiological surveillance protocols. According to Joel Queipo Ruíz, first secretary of the Communist Party in Holguín, there has been no identifiable increase in medical care for respiratory or allergic conditions in recent weeks. But citizens claim the opposite: children suffering from chronic cough and persistent dust on their skin and clothes. The official explanation does not match the daily reality in Moa.

Allegations of a “slow death” in Moa are not new

Allegations of a “slow death” in Moa are not new. Independent studies recall years of exposure to toxic gases, lower life expectancy compared with other Holguín municipalities, and a high prevalence of respiratory and dermatological diseases. In addition, recent flood waters from the Cabaña river aggravated exposure to pollutants in neighborhoods such as Ecrin, Cabaña and La Veguita, where neighbors suffer from both the climate crisis and industrial pollution.

The response of the Ministry of Energy and Mines is simplistic and reactive. An isolated incident does not explain a chronic crisis. They talk about technology and monitoring without showing tangible results. There are no real comparisons of pollutant levels before and after, nor public health data to support their position.

Viral photos, citizen voices and local health reports reinforce the perception of being in the forefront of an announced ecocide. The government boasts about laws and open dialogue. However, the authorities’ indolence in the face of decades of environmental deterioration, the lack of verifiable data and the urgency of the testimonies reveal the absence of real commitment.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.