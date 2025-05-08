The Celac Circus

The institution is an essential instrument to promote despotism

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, May 6, 2025 — It must be admitted that Castrochavismo has been very lavish in setting up regional organizations with the aim of having several means to control politics in any of its expressions in the hemisphere and thus build the sea of happiness dreamed of by Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, one of the most cruel realities for those who are trapped in their dystopias.

One of these institutions is the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which held its most recent summit last April in Honduras under the pro tempore presidency of Xiomara Castro, president of the Central American country, who passed the baton to Colombia in the person of Gustavo Petro.

It is interesting to note that the CELAC Summit takes place in Honduras when this country is preparing for presidential elections and hands over the presidency to Colombia, which also holds general elections next year. Therefore, it is easy to deduce that these meetings tend to politically boost their hosts, providing them with a platform that, although of little prestige, serves to promote them, a practice that Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez implemented during their respective dictatorships. They were fascinated by the circus, although they always rationed the bread to their sycophants.

Celac will always be an instrument of destabilization and cooperation for those who seek power, those who want to impose their will at the expense of the rights of the governed

CELAC is the populist counterpart of the Organization of American States, the OAS, which in fact seems to be a one-size-fits-all twin in terms of their mutual inefficiency in meeting their respective goals.

CELAC is an essential instrument to promote despotism, so its purposes will remain valid as long as autocrats like Rafael Correa and Evo Morales exert influence in the American context, and individuals like Nicolás Maduro, Daniel Ortega, Xiomara Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel, who have never ceased to be enemies of democratic values, scrutiny and criticism, are in power.

They and their allies, even if they do not have the initial resources that Venezuela’s oil provided, are the enlightened ones of internet times who only appreciate the freedom and rights of others from the meridian of their interests. CELAC will always be an instrument of destabilization and cooperation for those who seek power, those who want to impose their will to the detriment of the rights of the governed.

Castro, Chavez and, of course, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva – once palatable for the Latin American political class and the United States – founded CELAC, UNASUR (Union of South American Nations) and ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our America), an outpouring of acronyms that have only served to disseminate their proposals with little success.

The decline of CELAC is more than evident, as indicated by the fact that only 11 presidents from the 33 states that make up the entity attended, lacking the most conspicuous of all, Nicolás Maduro, whom Washington equates with Osama Bin Laden by offering the same amount of money for his capture. The Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel was received in Tegucigalpa by what some say is the real commander in the country, Jose Manuel Zelaya.

The decline of CELAC is more than evident, as indicated by the fact that only 11 presidents from 33 states attended, lacking the most conspicuous of all, Nicolás Maduro

Another important aspect to highlight is that two of the three countries that are to some extent the backbone of the entity, Nicaragua and Venezuela, were absent. Only Cuba participated, because the beggar dictator does not miss an opportunity to claim a shred of anything that allows him to remain in power.

These three countries are facing a deep crisis of governance because of the widespread popular discontent that forces them to impose strict social control where what is not explicitly allowed is prohibited, while keeping numerous people in prisons.

Cuba has 1,152 people locked up for political reasons, most of them 66 years after the tyranny came to power; Venezuela has 1,601 political prisoners; and Nicaragua still has about 100 political prisoners after having emptied prisons by banishing several hundred prisoners and taking away their citizenship. However, any of them are citizens with more decency than the couple Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo will ever have.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.