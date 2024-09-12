The Actor Carlos Massola, Critic of the Cuban Regime, has Died in Havana

Hypovolemic shock was the cause of death at the age of 62, according to the death certificate.

14ymedio, Havana, 3 July 2024 – Cuban actor Carlos Massola died on Wednesday in Havana, aged 62. The news was announced by friends on social media, and, although some publications suggest that the artiste “had not been well” for the last few days, the cause of death has not been clarified.

The news was originally spread on social media by his friends and the cause of death was confirmed this Thursday by the Cubanet portal as hypovolemic shock after having access to his death certificate. Hypovolemic shock causes the heart to be unable to pump enough blood to the body, which can lead to different organs ceasing to function properly.

Later, according to Cubanet, the actor’s body was cremated in the Berroa Incinerator, located in the capital, as was his last wish. Prior to that, some officials of Havana’s Necrological Services had denied the family’s wish to cremate him, justifying it by declaring the dimensions of the coffin were too large.

“Carlos Massola has died. It was a pleasure to direct him in Blue Heart (2021), his last film project. He always contributed so much: he loved to improvise – something which Cuban TV didn’t allow!”, director Miguel Coyula wrote on his Facebook page.

Besides his numerous television appearances in Cuba – mainly as a supporting actor in soaps and police dramas – Massola was also known, during recent years, for his opposition to the regime and for his support for political prisoners.

In October 2023, the actor posted on Facebook Live a video in which he questioned Miguel Díaz-Canel about political prisoners on the island and asked for their release: “Tell me, Diaz-Canel, if you’ve got everything solved for yourself and your fridge is full, what is this morbid interest of yours in making political prisoners and their families suffer?”

In this way the actor and humourist was criticising the leader’s management skills, alluding to the Cuban people’s difficulties in getting hold of basic food and necessities, as well as to the obstacles that he is imposing on private businesses.

Massola also met up with political prisoners, activists and their families on numerous occasions, to express his support. He also denounced “State Security harassment” a number of times in his public declarations.

In a 2023 interview with CubaNet, the actor called on other artistes to “get on the people’s side” and to stop endorsing the regime’s repression. He also mentioned his relationship with his cousin, the television presenter Edith Massola, with whom he confirmed he’d broken all contact. A number of rumours have been linked to the presenter-actor and her family – in particular her daughter Paula – about high positions of power in the regime’s military.

In the same interview Massola said he had been waiting since the previous year for a permit to emigrate to the United States. The actor has appeared in films such as Juan de los muertos (2011), Pata negra (2001) and El Benny (2006), as well as numerous soap operas and series, funded by the Ministry of the Interior, such as Tras la Huella and Día y noche.

At the time of his death Massola was living with his mother, an elderly lady in need of medical support and for whom he was acting as principal carer.

