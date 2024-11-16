Senior Cuban Army Commanders Negotiate a Military Cooperation Agreement in Algeria

The signing of an agreement to expand medical cooperation is also planned.

EFE (via 14ymedio), Algeria, 28 October 2024 — The Chief of Staff of the Algerian Army, Said Chanegriha, met this Monday with the Deputy Minister of the Armed Forces of Cuba, Joaquín Quintas Solá, who was visiting the country along with an important military delegation, to address cooperation between the two countries, reported the Ministry of Defense.

“Within the Algerian People’s Army (ANP) we are working to make the strategic visions of the leaders of our two countries a reality with the aim of promoting the partnership between our respective armies through the creation of a new dynamic in the field of military cooperation,” Chanegriha explained during the welcome ceremony.

This meeting was attended by prominent commanders, heads of departments and directors of the General Staff of the Army and the Ministry as well as the Cuban ambassador to Algeria, Héctor Igarza.

Both partners share “immutable” values and principles that seek to create a global movement that defends the interests of developing countries

It was also stressed that both partners share “immutable” values and principles that seek to create a global movement that defends the interests of developing countries and against polarization on the international scene, as well as laying the foundations for cooperation based on mutual assistance, solidarity and support for oppressed peoples and for just causes, led by the Sahrawi* and Palestinian issue.

For his part, Solá welcomed the “firm” will of his counterpart to consolidate bilateral relations and “raise high the aspirations of the leaders of the two friendly countries to lay the foundations for a fruitful and beneficial cooperation for both parties.”

The Cuban official was also received by the Minister of Health, Abdelhak Saihi, president of the Algerian-Cuban Joint Commission, which provides for the signing of an agreement focused on gynecology-obstetrics, ophthalmology and diagnostic imaging in addition to integrating preventive medicine.

*Translator’s note: The Sahrawi Republic is a partially recognized state in the western Sahara. Between 1884 and 1975, it was a Spanish colony.

Translated by Regina Anavy

