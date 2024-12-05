Raúl Castro meets with China’s Minister of Public Security to Discuss the Fight Against Subversion

The official arrived a few months after The Wall Street Journal reported on the construction of a fourth Chinese spy base in Cuba.

14ymedio, Havana, 1 December 2024 — Even if trade relations between Beijing and Havana are in free fall “due to the Cuban leaders’ unwillingness to adopt market-oriented reforms,” collaborations on “cybersecurity” remain in place. This Saturday, Raúl Castro left his retreat, as he does only in exceptional cases, to receive, along with President Miguel Díaz-Canel, China’s Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong.

With a row of Chinese representatives in suits and ties on one side, and, opposite, another row of Cuban military personnel in olive green, Díaz-Canel thanked the visitors for their “support for the confrontation of the policies of cultural colonization, hegemonic and also subversion, that the empire exercises over our nations.”

Castro, for his part, limited himself to noting the friendly relations between the two countries and thanked China for the aid sent after hurricanes Oscar and Rafael.

Although the island’s official press portrays the “working visit” as an innocent meeting between authorities from both countries, the truth is that the presence of Wang and senior officials from the Cuban Ministry of the Interior in the Palace of the Revolution once again focuses attention on the Chinese espionage bases installed on the island.

The presence of Wang and senior officials from the Ministry of the Interior once again puts the spotlight on Chinese spy bases

Last July, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing had increased the capacity of its electronic listening stations in Cuba, using as its source images taken from space by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The photographs apparently show the new base, which is located a few kilometers from the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay.

In June 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported on alleged negotiations between China and Cuba to build a joint spy base and military training facility on the island. Over the years, CSIS has located them in four locations: Bejucal, Calabazar, Wajay and El Salao. The first two, near Havana, have large satellite dishes designed to monitor and communicate with satellites.

The new base would be located in El Salao (Santiago de Cuba). According to the document, construction began in 2021 and appears to be intended to house a group of antennas placed in a circle, which can be used to intercept and locate electronic signals.

At the time, both China and the Cuban regime dismissed the allegations of The Wall Street Journal as a “hoax” and claimed that it was “a campaign of intimidation” by Washington against Havana. The Chinese side even went so far as to describe the bases as a “model of mutual aid between developing nations.”

Etecsa sells landlines, cell phones, routers and other equipment from brands such as Xiaomi or Huawei.

The similarities between the two regimes when it comes to using propaganda and espionage as weapons of repression have also allowed the Asian giant to be an almost exclusive partner of the island in terms of telecommunications. The Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) sells landlines, cell phones, routers and other equipment from brands such as Huawei – to which Havana owes hundreds of millions of dollars – as well as Xiaomi, ZTE and Vivo.

This weekend, the Higher School of State and Government Officers of Cuba, whose representatives traveled to Hunan to attend the Seminar on Public Administration Management for Latin American Countries, signed several agreements with universities in that Chinese province.

According to Prensa Latina, cooperation in “education, training, academic research and scientific collaboration” was expanded with the schools of Administration, Cities, Railway Vocational, Non-Ferrous Metal Technology and Technology.

Last April, another Cuban delegation traveled to Wuhan to take part in the first Forum on Space Cooperation between China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). Although the island does not have a space program nor specialists in astrophysics or cosmonautics, it hoped that with its presence at the event, Beijing would offer, among other agreements, the use of its satellite data . On that occasion, the China agreed with CELAC to “support the creation of capacities in the application of satellite communications, navigation technologies and terrestrial observation.”

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.