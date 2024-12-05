A 24-Year-Old Woman is Murdered by Her Ex-Partner in Old Havana

The list of femicide crimes in the country totals 48 during 2024

14ymedio, Havana, 29 November 2024 — The independent platforms Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba are in the process of verifying the murder of Naomi Téllez Wilson, 24, at the hands of her ex-partner on November 20 in Old Havana. The incident was reported on social media that same day by user Niover Licea, although other Facebook posts on Thursday added more details of the crime.

According to Licea, the attack occurred at night in the attacker’s house, located in the Belén neighborhood. The young woman was beaten by her ex-partner and attacked with a knife. The alleged murderer was arrested shortly after the incident.

Téllez’s body was in the Ángel Arturo Aballí Polyclinic, on Sol Street, between Aguacate and Compostela, “for many hours,” awaiting the arrival of experts, Licea’s report added.

Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba told 14ymedio that it has registered the case and is investigating to confirm it.

A quarter of the feminicides of 2024 occurred between October (seven) and November (five) alone

With this femicide, the list of crimes of gender-based violence in the country totals 48 during 2024, according to the count of this media. A quarter of them occurred just between October (seven) and November (five).

Both organizations denounced this Thursday the murder of five-year-old boy Édgar Aliesky Martínez Torres, in Camagüey.

In their report, they indicated that the homicide occurred on November 26 in the municipality of Minas and that it was committed by the minor’s father. Both NGOs indicated that it is an act of vicarious violence because “the aggressor kills a third person, children or other relatives, to make the victim suffer.”

In addition to the case of Edgar Aliesky, they reviewed seven previous cases of a similar nature: three in Las Tunas – a five-month-old baby and two girls aged two and five; one in Camagüey – a seven-year-old girl; another in Guantánamo – a one-year-old baby; another in Santiago de Cuba; a one-year-old infant; and another in Villa Clara; a 10-year-old boy. All the attacks were committed by the fathers or stepfathers of the minors.

Of the 48 reported by this media so far this year, at least 39 were committed by the partner or ex-partner of the victims.

In the case of femicides, of the 48 reported by this media so far this year, at least 39 were committed by the victims’ partner or ex-partner, a figure that is in line with what was reported by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ( ECLAC ), which published a report on November 22.

The commission’s document, which included the island for the first time, reports 60 crimes of this nature last year that were reported “by the official agencies of each country.” However, this newspaper reported 87 femicides in 2023, 45% more than the official data provided.

With the 60 crimes reported by ECLAC, the rate of femicides per 100,000 women is 1.1 (taking into account that the commission uses 6,000,000 women to make the calculation). However, taking the 87 accredited by 14ymedio and a population, more adjusted to the latest official figures, of 5,000,000 women, the rate rises to 1.74. With these numbers, Cuba has the third highest rate in the region, behind Honduras (7.2) and the Dominican Republic (2.4).

In its report, ECLAC stated that there are nine countries, including Cuba, that lack systems for measuring gender-based crimes of violence. The organization noted that these nations “are working on the coordination and capacity building necessary to implement integrated or single administrative record systems for cases of gender-based violence.”

