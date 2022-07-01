Only One of the Children Injured in the Saratoga Hotel Remains Hospitalized in Cuba

EFE/14ymedio, Havana, 4 June 2022 — The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday that only one child of those injured in the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel on May 6 remains hospitalized and with a care report.

The daily report of the Ministry of Health on the state of convalescents after the explosion specifies that there are six admitted to health centers, 99 injured, 47 medical discharges and 46 deceased.

The accident was attributed to a liquefied gas leak that occurred when a truck was recharging a tank at the tourist facility located in the historic center of the Cuban capital.

In addition to the destruction of much of the building, the impact of the blast wave damaged another 17 adjoining buildings.

The explosion occurred, May 6, around 10:50 in the morning, and caused a commotion throughout Havana. That day, the hotel was conducting interviews for the reopening scheduled for May 10, hence the presence of employees from the Human Resources area and several of the job candidates.

Six days after the tragedy and after pressure on social networks, the Cuban government decreed an official mourning from 6:00 a.m. on May 13 until 12:00 p.m. on May 14.

The Saratoga was built in 1880 and from 1911 it functioned as a hotel. Its last restoration took place in 2005, when the building was extensively renovated.

The luxury accommodation, with a five-star category, is located on the iconic Paseo del Prado avenue, in the historic center of the Cuban capital, the area most visited by tourists who come to the Island.

