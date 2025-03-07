Only Four Venezuelan Entities, and No Cuban, Survive Trump’s Cuts

The National Endowment for Democracy turns to court to unfreeze its funds as independent press seeks alternative funding

14ymedio, Madrid, 6 March 2025 — Of the 95 programs that the International Republican Institute used to support democracy in countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, only four remain after the Trump Administration canceled subsidies from the United States International Development Agency (USAID). Sources of the newspaper El Nuevo Herald, based in Miami, say that the only survivors were four entities linked to “Venezuelan groups.”

Added to this is the paralysis of another 80 programs of the Institute around the world, which depend on funds that Congress allocates to the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a bipartisan organization created in 1983 under the Reagan Administration. Specifically, 18 of the programs were operating in Latin America, and the freezing of funds puts them in a state of suspension. The malaise has led the NED to make the decision to resort to the courts to recover, at least, the funds that had already been committed to it.

On Wednesday, “the National Foundation for Democracy filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court against agencies and officials of the Executive Branch for illegally withholding funds allocated by Congress, which are essential to comply with NED’s legal mandate to promote democracy worldwide,” the agency announced in a statement.

“They have jeopardized its ability to support democratic organizations that resist authoritarian regimes”

According to the text, the Government has “unfairly” denied 167 million dollars that were already allocated and refuses to deliver the 72 million that, additionally, Congress gave it by direct mandate. “These actions have seriously disrupted the NED’s operations, have affected its workforce and have endangered its ability to support democratic organizations that resist authoritarian regimes.”

Peter Roskam, director of the Endowment, says that 83% of its resources are used to “support people who fight for freedom of expression, thought and religion” in authoritarian contexts. “The sudden retention of our funds harms our mission and its indirect benefits for the national interest of the United States. The security, prosperity and global leadership of the United States benefit when the world is freer and more prosperous.”

The text also includes the words of the current president and executive director of the NED, Damon Wilson, who says that the organization has always been on the sidelines of partisan interests and has enjoyed a good relationship with US administrations of both parties. “We are looking forward to solving this problem so that our beneficiaries can continue their essential work of defending fundamental freedoms against authoritarian excesses,” he adds.

The statement insists that the claim is not linked to the decision to suspend funds from USAID, which is part of an Executive Order from Donald Trump, but to the amounts that the legislature approves and which, therefore, cannot be subject to the unilateral decisions of another power of the State.

The NED also claims for the years dedicated to promoting democracy. It makes express mention of Cuba, China and Iran, and includes groups from Hong Kong, the Uyghurs and Tibetans, among other minorities. The claim also argues that NED contributes to improving the lives of people in their respective countries, thereby minimizing forced emigration.

In Florida there is concern, according to El Nuevo Herald, which reports that its source says the State Department indicated to the International Republican Institute, after review, that the contracts “were not aligned” with its priorities and were not “of national interest,” despite the fact that the organization itself is linked to the Republican Party .

In any case, the same thing occurs with the National Democratic Institute, which has 100 similar programs. Only one, also focused on Venezuela, is still active. The Florida newspaper tried to obtain a version directly from the State Department, which did not answer its questions, a disconcerting extreme among the Cuban and Venezuelan exile sectors, which had high hopes placed in Marco Rubio.

Employees of the two institutes affected, the NED and most organizations with programs supported by these funds, have lost their jobs or are still waiting for a favorable resolution of their situations. The independent Cuban press is among these groups, as well as some unofficial associations that supported the rights of prisoners, women and other groups.

Several media, such as Cubanet, Diario de Cuba and El Toque, have started fundraising campaigns among their readers

Several media, such as Cubanet, Diario de Cuba and El Toque, have started fundraising campaigns among their readers. In an interview with Diario de Cuba, the director of Cubanet, Roberto Hechavarría, said that the suspension of those funds is “good news” for the regime. “The regime will take advantage of this to impose and intensify its propaganda within Cuba and towards the Cuban-American community in South Florida,” he said.

His newspaper, the oldest Cuban independent media, created in 1994 and based in Miami, received the notification last week that the US government had canceled a $1.8 million, three-year grant from USAID, which ends this coming September.

This Wednesday, Florida Senator Rick Scott justified the situation in a hearing, pointing out that all the USAID money has not served to end the dictatorial regimes of the continent. “The Castro regime still controls Cuba; Venezuela has just stolen another election, and Ortega is getting stronger in Nicaragua,” he said. His comments echo the opinions expressed by billionaire Elon Musk and taken up by the Trump Administration, which have mocked, among many others, subsidies to “rebuild the ecosystem of the Cuban media.”

The President of the International Republican Institute, Daniel Twining, said – according to El Nuevo Herald – that the situation is extreme, and at least 40 groups in the region have had to close. In addition, he warned that these cuts not only benefit authoritarian regimes but also put at risk those who work in the field and who have been prepared for years to contribute to democracy.

“I will continue to fight to restore these funds that protect dissidents, attack censorship and provide hope”

Another of the newspaper’s sources said that there are still Republicans pushing for the Government to yield and for Congress to approve funds, although they will have to reach agreements with the Democrats for other votes in which they need their support. This conflict comes from the fact that democratic policies promote support for environmental groups, feminists, LGBTI+ and other groups that the new Administration rejects.

Some Republicans and, above all, Democrats, have expressed their annoyance at the blockades to funds that have an impact on programs to promote democracy in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“It is unthinkable that the Republicans of the House of Representatives will stand idly by while Trump destroys decades of investments in Cuban and Venezuelan democracy programs,” said Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“I have fought my whole career to promote human rights and hold these brutal regimes accountable. I will continue to fight to restore these funds that protect dissidents, attack censorship and provide hope.”

This Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered the Government to pay part of the funds withheld to USAID for work already done, although, according to the Herald, it will be a problem to repair what was destroyed, since there are hundreds of canceled contracts and dismissed staff.

