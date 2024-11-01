Only 300 Cubans Received US Humanitarian Parole in September, the Lowest Figure in the Program

Migrant entries with this mechanism fell by 99% since the changes introduced in August

14ymedio, Madrid, 28 October 2024 — Last September, only 300 Cubans received humanitarian parole from the United States, the lowest figure since the program came into force in January 2023. The latest U.S. immigration data, which correspond to fiscal year 2024 and include September arrivals, reflect how the changes introduced since the suspension between July and August of the plan, which provides approval for 30,000 migrants per month, have affected migration.

According to data from the Department of Customs and Border Protection (DHS) published last week, barely 1,000 migrants arrived from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela last month. In total, throughout the fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2023, 531,000 people from these countries arrived through a sponsor in the U.S., only 1,000 more than in August, when the plan was reactivated.

Last July, the Office of the DHS Inspector General detected irregularities in the system. Among them were blank forms, phone lines that did not work, postal codes that did not exist, social security numbers of dead people, repeated texts in thousands of applications and people who presented their documents more than once.

On July 6, the parole program was suspended for Venezuelans, and on the 18th for all nationalities until the necessary changes were introduced to avoid fraud. At the end of August, the DHS announced the reactivation of the mechanism with new guarantees, including the presentation of sponsors’ fingerprints and a more thorough review of the applicants.

This has slowed down approvals, with a consequent drop of 99%, according to the DHS. In total, during the fiscal year that has just ended, 110,000 Cubans have arrived in the United States with the program, which gives them the right to stay and work in the United States for at least two years.

In statements to Café Fuerte, immigration lawyer Willy Allen predicted the probable elimination of the humanitarian parole, created by Biden, after the presidential elections, which are close. “Actually, humanitarian parole is mortally wounded,” he said. “I don’t see a future for the program at the moment, and I think that after November it will die naturally.”

Last September, former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump announced in an interview on Fox News his intention to eliminate the parole program if he won the elections. The same thing would happen, he said, to the CBP One.

“I would revoke it,” said Trump, claiming that the appointment program is “bad” but the parole is “even worse,” because it allows beneficiaries to reach the United States by plane. “Get ready to leave, especially if you are criminals,” warned the former president, who considers those who arrive by means of this mechanism illegal, although they are not, since their entry is authorized.

Since its entry into force, in January 2023, about 852,000 people have managed to schedule appointments to present themselves at the border

Less clear is what will happen if the current vice president and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, wins. Although it was her government that created the parole program, during the Democratic campaign it has been hinted that the migration policy would change and that there would be more restrictions, but she has not specifically mentioned what will happen. It is known, however, that those who have entered by means of this mechanism will not be able to renew it by extending the two-year period.

As far as the CBP One is concerned, the pace has remained sustained, with about 44,000 admissions per month. Since its entry into force, in January 2023, some 852,000 people have managed to schedule appointments to present themselves at the border. Most of the applicants are Venezuelans, Cubans, Mexicans and Haitians.

At the end of fiscal year 2024, irregular arrivals of Cubans through the border stood at 217,615, 8% more than the previous year, although the migratory flow was reduced, going from 3.2 million in 2023 to the current 2.9.

Translated by Regina Anavy

