Mother of Two Girls Murdered With a Machete in Guantanamo, Cuba

On November 10, Daynilis Lobaina Torrell was attacked by her partner in her home in Maisí

14ymedio, Havana, 16 November 2024 — Daynilis Lobaina Torrell, 30, was the victim of a femicide murder on November 10 in her home in the municipality of Maisí, in Guantánamo. According to what her family and other close sources have published on social networks, the woman was attacked by her partner, leaving two girls aged 9 and 14 orphaned

According to Daribel Lobaina Torrell, who identified herself as a relative of the victim on social media, the attacker hit her several times with a machete. “Her aunt told him not to hit her any more, but he did it more and harder,” she says.

“I can tell you that what the boy did was terrible, unforgivable and incomprehensible, because I participated in the girl’s autopsy yesterday and it was disastrous. In the years I worked at the morgue, I have never seen anything like it,” said another poster on social media.

The posts also identify the alleged aggressor as a violent person who has been involved in several crimes. According to CiberCuba, which contacted a source close to Lobaina Torrell, the murderer fled after the murder, but was captured shortly after by the municipal authorities.

Last Wednesday, Vania Mojena, 43, was also murdered by her partner.

Cibercuba also claims that Lobaina Torrell’s partner acted with “premeditation and extreme violence,” and that he planned to attack not only the victim, but also her daughters and other close relatives. “He also seriously injured the woman’s uncle, who is hospitalized, while a cousin suffered less severe injuries,” it adds.

Three days later, last Wednesday, Vania Mojena , 43, a resident of the town of Mabay, near the city of Bayamo, in Granma, was also murdered by her partner.

A post on the Facebook group Revolico in Mabay, made by an anonymous user, reported the femicide murder of Mojena. According to close sources, after returning from a trip to Russia, the alleged aggressor visited Mojeda’s home on Wednesday night where he dealt her several machete blows “in front of her children.” According to reports, the victim was a mother of two minors and an adult daughter, who confirmed the events in a comment at the bottom of the post.

The independent platforms Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba and Alas Tensas confirmed the femicide of Elaine González Estrada

On Thursday, 24 hours later, the independent platforms Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba (YSTC) and Alas Tensas confirmed the femicide of Elaine González Estrada, mother of a girl. According to them, González disappeared on November 3 after making a trip to a recreational center on the outskirts of the city of Santa Clara, in the province of Villa Clara, and, two days later, she was found dead in the house of her ex-partner. According to the report of this Thursday by Alas Tensas and YSTC, the aggressor fled, but was captured by the Police.

In total, there have been three femicides this November and 45 throughout the year, according to records kept by 14ymedio. In October, the month in which the highest number (seven) of femicide murders has been recorded so far this year, Dianelis Veloz Hernández was murdered in Havana; Yoannia Hernández in Holguín; Liz Yohana Jiménez Morales in Sancti Espíritus; Yadira Moreira in Mayabeque; and Tamara Carrera, Yucleidis Morales and Dagnis Alida Hernández Milanés in Santiago de Cuba. All were attacked by their partners or ex-partners, and three of them were attacked in public spaces.

