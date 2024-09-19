More Than 208,000 Cubans Arrived in the United States This Year

14ymedio, Havana, 17 September 2024 — The figures for the exodus of Cubans are sounding the alarm again. Since October 1, 2023 – when fiscal year 2024 began in the United States – the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) registered the arrival of 208,308 migrants from the Island. The number exceeds last year, when 200,287 people arrived during the same period.

Despite the constant flow of migrants, the data updated by the US authorities and published this Monday indicate that August has been the month in which the fewest Cubans arrived, only 11,744 people. In fact, this decrease in arrivals has been a constant since the past months of May (18,984), June (17,561) and July (15,642).

The decrease in the figures, according to CBP Commissioner Troy Miller, is due to “compliance with the law and the consequences for illegal entry.” In June, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that restricts access to asylum for those who enter the country irregularly. “Border arrests have decreased by more than 50%,” a statement said.

Between January and August 29, Cuba has received 1,046 deportees from different countries. In April 2023, deportation flights resumed, mainly for people considered “inadmissible” after being detained on the US border with Mexico.

In the last week of August, the United States deported 48 Cubans – 43 men and 5 women – on a flight to the Island. Among them were seven rafters. One of the migrants, the Ministry of the Interior reported, was “detained in Cuba because he was wanted by the police.”

The same report indicates that a total of 111,000 Cubans have benefited from the Humanitarian Parole Program promoted by the US Government since its entry into force in January 2023.

The statistics were released one day before 43 rafters made landfall at Playa Sombrero, in Cayo Marathon. The Border Patrol put them in custody for deportation, according to officer Andrew Scharnweber.

The Border Patrol warned the rafters, who made the crossing in a fishing boat named Zeno, that they could “face criminal charges.” Likewise, “they will not be eligible to apply for asylum” and will be prohibited from entering US territory for at least five years.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

