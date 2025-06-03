María Corina Machado Says That Maduro ‘Is on the Ropes’ After the Last Elections in Venezuela

In a column published in the Argentine newspaper ’La Nación’, the opponent described the event as “an orchestrated farce”

EFE (via 14ymedio), Caracas, 2 June 2025 — Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said on Sunday that the government of Nicolás Maduro “is up against the ropes” and suffered a new political defeat as there was a large abstention in the elections called for on 25 May, ahead of schedule, to renew the National Assembly and the regional governments.

In a column published in the Argentine newspaper La Nación, Machado described the event as “an orchestrated farce” to try to “turn the page on the humiliating defeat he received in the presidential elections of July 28, 2024.”

According to Machado, more than 85 per cent of citizens refused to participate despite threats of retaliation for not voting.

“What happened on May 25 was an act of massive, militant, conscious and courageous disobedience, one of the greatest in our history,”said Machado. She pointed out that this abstention is a reaffirmation of the sovereign mandate that was expressed in last year’s presidential election when Maduro was defeated, 70-30, in favor of the opposition.

Machado said that the regime has resorted to repressive measures to try to curb the rise of the opposition, including forced disappearances, torture and killings.

“More than 2,000 people have been subjected to forced disappearances and torture; more than 30 have been killed,” she said. She added that “the president-elect, Edmundo González, was forced to leave the country because of risk to his personal integrity.”

The opposition leader also targeted the National Electoral Council (CNE), accusing it of not having submitted the results or the minutes of the May 25 process. “In ’elections’ like these, the votes are the least of it; they aren’t counted,” she maintained.

For Machado, this day marks the fourth major victory of the Venezuelan democratic movement, along with the primary elections on October 22, 2023, the presidential elections on July 28, 2024, and the so-called “Operation Guacamaya,” in which she says hostages were released from the Argentine embassy.

“We’re at 4-0 and going into the final round,” she wrote in a defiant tone. She also highlighted the growing isolation of Maduro and the impact of international measures.

“Never as today have all the vectors in favor of the democratic transition in Venezuela been so aligned,” she said, warning that the only resource Maduro has left to stay in power is violence.

“Disobeying, resisting pressure and not going along with this farce is an immense demonstration of the courage and intelligence of the people of Venezuela,” she affirmed.

According to the CNE, 42.63 per cent of all voters took part in the May 25 elections. Some 21.4 million citizens were called to participate in this process, and 15,736 polling stations were set up throughout the territory.

However, the anti-Chavista leader María Corina Machado said last Sunday that more than 85% of the people did not vote, and, in a video released on X, she called on the Bolivarian National Armed Forces to “open the way to transition, with order and security,” fulfilling their constitutional duty” and being “guarantors of the people’s sovereignty.”

Machado rejected the call for voting from the beginning, after denouncing the fraud in the presidential elections of July 28 last year.

Translated by Regina Anavy

