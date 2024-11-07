Luis Tiant, the Cuban ‘Fred Astaire’, Nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame

Also called ‘El Tiante’, the baseball player considered it “an injustice” not to have been included in the Hall of Fame

14ymedio, Havana, 6 November 2024 — The legend of Cuban pitching, Luis Tiant ‘El ‘Tiante’, appears on the ballot of the Classical Era Committee that will meet on December 8 in Dallas to vote for the new inclusions in the Baseball Hall of Fame. For the pitcher from Havana, born in Marianao, to receive his commemorative plaque in Cooperstown, he needs 75% of the votes of the committee members.

If elected, Tiant would add his name to those of his compatriots Tany Pérez, Orestes Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Cristóbal Torriente, Martín Dihigo and José Méndez.

The name of El Tiante appears on the ballot alongside Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Tommy John and Dave Parker, all with outstanding careers in the United States Major Leagues before 1980. “We will see if El Tiante enters the temple of the immortals,” journalist Francys Romero said on his social networks. “Although [the inclusion in the Hall] did not happen while he was alive, better late than never,” he stressed.

Tiant died at the age of 83 on October 8, and in life reiterated on several occasions his displeasure at not being included in the Hall of Fame. He even “asked his family not to attend any induction ceremony if it happened after his death,” said Pelota Cubana USA.

Tiant’s feelings for what he considered an injustice was recalled by ESPN in a publication on the day of his death. “I should have been in the Hall of Fame 21 years ago,” the legendary baseball player told the sports network in 2016. “The only thing [I want] is that they don’t put me on after I die. When you are alive you can enjoy it with your family, your children, your friends. But dead – you’re not going to enjoy it dead. That’s not good,” he said then.

Tiant recalled that a similar situation occurred with baseball player Ron Santos: “If they knew they were going to honor him, why did they wait for the man to die? At least give him the honor, that satisfaction, in life. It doesn’t matter if you die the next day.”

In 1988, the Cuban pitcher was nominated for the Hall of Fame but got only 30.9% of the votes. Other efforts to include him were also unsuccessful, such as Tony Oliva’s demand for his inclusion in July 2022.

According to the Cuban right-hander, who deployed a rotating wind-up in his throws that confused his rivals, his father always reminded him that he could not return to Cuba because Fidel Castro “did not want him” on the Island, “so you stay here” in the Major Leagues. Tiant left the Island in 1959 to play with the Mexico City Tigers, where he was discovered by the Cleveland Guardians, who bought his contract for $35,000.

The Cuban later became an emblem of the Boston Red Sox (1971-1978), the team that introduced him into their Hall of Fame. In the Major Leagues he has a record of 229 wins and 172 defeats in his 19 active seasons, in which he also played for the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Anaheim Angels.

Throughout his career he won 20 or more games in four seasons (21 in 1968, 20 in 1963, 22 in 1974 and 21 in 1976), in addition to the effectiveness title in the 1968 campaigns (1.60) and in 1972 (191). He also participated in three editions of the All-Star Games (1968, 1974 and 1976).

Tiant finished three times among the top six in the votes for the Cy Young award, which distinguishes the best pitcher of the season in the American League, and on two other occasions he was among the first eight contenders for the Most Valuable Player award.

Translated by Regina Anavy

