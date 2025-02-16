Lacalle Pou Holds Off on Invitations to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela for Orsi’s Inauguration

The person in charge of the Frente Amplio indicates that they plan to invite all the countries with which they have diplomatic relations.

EFE (via 14ymedio), Montevideo, 14 February 2025 — The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, has refused to send invitations to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela for the inauguration of Yamandú Orsi as the new president of his country, according to the local newspaper El País.

After running against Álvaro Delgado, the ruling party’s candidate, in the second round of elections, the politician of the leftist Frente Amplio became the elected president of Uruguay on November 24.

According to the same media, Alejandro Sánchez, appointed Secretary of the Presidency by Orsi, in a meeting on Thursday about the Government transition, said that they plan to invite “all countries with which we have diplomatic relations.”

To the express question of whether an invitation will be sent to Javier Milei, President of Argentina, Sánchez responded positively. “Yes, I hope that he comes. Our intention is for everyone to come.”

The inauguration will take place on March 1, and the current president must sign the invitations to the delegations of other countries.

In 2020, when he took office as president, Lacalle Pou did not invite

representatives of the three countries, and he spoke about this on several occasions during his mandate.

During the CELAC summit held in Mexico in 2021, the current Uruguayan president harshly criticized the three regimes

In fact, during the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Mexico in 2021, the current Uruguayan president harshly criticized Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela for not having a “full democracy.”

He even had a tough conversation with the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, which culminated with the Uruguayan president reciting a stanza from the song Patria y Vida.

“Don’t let blood continue to run for wanting to think differently. Who told you that Cuba is yours, if my Cuba belongs to all the people,” was the fragment of the song chosen by Lacalle Pou.

Likewise, Uruguay recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner of last year’s presidential elections in Venezuela.

On January 4, the opposition leader visited Montevideo and was received by Lacalle Pou, whom he thanked “for having been in solidarity” with the Venezuelan cause.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.