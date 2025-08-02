‘La novia de Lázaro’, by Dulce María Loynaz [Download the book for free]

Betania Publishing offers the complete edition of the book, first published in 1991, as a free download.

IV

Like the first dawn of the world. That is it, and you have to adjust to that. But while the heart adjusts, it will be useless for you to fatigue me with eagerness.

I had a long night. Don’t you understand? You had it too, I won’t deny it. But you were dead and I was alive; you were dead and you rested in your own death like in a shoreless lake, like a child before birth in the still blood of its mother.

Meanwhile, I lived on, with eyes that wanted to pierce your darkness, bones that refused to stretch, and bitten flesh, pierced by black angels rebelling against God. You were dead, and I lived on, feeling the passing, the weight, the dregs of the night that had settled over me, incapable of dying or moving it! To move death. That was what I intended. To move the Unshakeable, the Blind, the Deaf, the Mute.

It was someone else who did it. He came, and the night became dawn, death became play, the world became a child.

He came and time stopped, opening the way for his smile like the waters of the Red Sea for our ancient Fathers.

All it took was a little crying, a little smiling, and everything was in place. Sweetly. Simply. Indolently.

Editor’s Note: Betania Publishing—as a summer gift—is making the complete book by Dulce María Loynaz (Cervantes Prize winner, 1992) available to 14ymedio readers. You can download the PDF at this link.

