In the Midst of Escapes, the Cuban Government Highlights the Gold Medal for Rowing Won at the Pan American Junior Games

The quartet, in addition to Paz, was composed of Leduar Suárez, Henry Heredia and Adel Gutiérrez, who had a spectacular finish with a time of 6:01.64 minutes, ahead of Brazil (6:01.75) and Chile (6:02.93). In addition, with this first win, the team secured its participation in the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima.

“We came with a higher purpose this time and are never satisfied, but we are happy for the result; the boys made an extraordinary effort,” said the president of the Cuban federation, Ángel Luis García, at the end of the competition.

On the fourth day of competition, Cuba is in ninth place with two gold medals, two silver and three bronze, well below Brazil, with 38 gold, 18 silver places and 23 bronze. This is well behind Brazil, which has 38 gold medals, 18 second-place finishes, and 23 third-place podium finishes.

The goal of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) at the event, which culminates on August 23, is that Cuba obtain as many seats as possible for the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, out of the 231 competitors from 28 sports disciplines who will participate in the event.

While the media broadcast images of the delegation with Cuban flags and officials praise Fidel Castro as “the greatest promoter of the Cuban sports movement and architect of each of its achievements,” the resignations continue.

This Tuesday, journalist Francys Romero confirmed the arrival in the Dominican Republic (DR) of baseball player Geovelys Poll. “He joined the Cuban team in the U-18 Premundial. There are now 11 players from the Island left of the 20 who attended,” he said on his social networks.

Poll joined Marcos Fuentes, who also came to the DR last Friday looking for a chance in one of the major league teams, one day before Alejandro Cairo did the same thing.

To the resignations must be added a list of escapes. At the beginning of August, Hayla González disengaged from Cuban sports in Pamplona, Spain. Her escape represented an important loss for the national athletics, which had her as one of the figures who would intervene in the next Pan American Junior Games in Asunción 2025. She “was profiled as the protagonist of the 4 x 100 meter relay and even targeted for the title on the women’s team.”

Last June the heptathlete Marys Adela Patterson left her hotel in Austria and did not attend the opening of the Hypomeeting Gotzis. A gold medallist at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023, Patterson’s escape was classified by the Cuban Athletics Federation (FCA) and the national commission as “a serious indiscipline.”

Last April, judokas Héctor San Román and Naomis Elizarde escaped and sought asylum in Chile after their delegation won silver during a championship.

