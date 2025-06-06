In Sancti Spíritus, the March for the Revolution Became a Stain on the Cuban Regime

They have rushed to erase the slogan “Down with the dictatorship,” painted next to a quote from Fidel Castro.

14ymedio, Mercedes García, Sancti Spíritus, 4 June 2025 — A stain can say more than a message. A smudged wall reads as if the letters that once covered it were still there. The phrase “Down with the dictatorship,” which appeared this Tuesday at the intersection of Carretera Central and Avenida de los Mártires (Marcos García) in Sancti Spíritus, has already been painted over, but everyone who passes by the central corner looks at the mark on the wall and visualizes what it said.

The graffiti, painted in front of the provincial headquarters of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Environment and José Martí University, lasted only a few hours. It appeared in a context of intense unrest among Cubans, especially university students, over the rate hike by Etecsa, the State telecommunications company. As the first light of morning spread across the area, a cleanup operation arrived. The Cuban regime has not only had to oil its mechanisms of repression and surveillance as popular anger grows, but it has also become adept at scrubbing graffiti, covering anti-government signs, and turning slogans of indignation that appear on facades into official propaganda slogans.

In some cases, such as the three words that formed “Down with Communism” on a wall in Holguín, they placed crude brushstrokes of such poor quality that some letters are still legible. In others, such as the one scrawled this Tuesday on the monument to the independence fighter Serafín Sánchez on the corner of Sancti Spiritus, they have opted to clean the surface to banish every stroke, eliminating all traces of social anger. It has not been an easy task, given that the surface of the complex is covered with so-called Jaimanita tiles, a rough and very irregular finish.

The masters of erasing protest signs have been able to remove the inscription, drawn a few centimeters from a Fidel Castro quote and below a paraphrased Sánchez phrase, but they haven’t managed to eliminate its trace. Sometimes all it takes is a blur to imagine a whole story.

