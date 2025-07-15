In Holguín, Cuba, Unlimited Beer for Leaders and Their Relatives Amid Blackouts and Shortages

The Cristal Fiestas, organized by Bucanero, coincided with the anniversary of 11J and the massacre of the ’13 de Marzo’ tugboat.

14ymedio, Holguín, 14 July 2025 — Lights, beer, music and official propaganda. That’s what the Cristal Fiestas offered this Saturday near the Calixto Garcia stadium, while most of the residents of Holguín lived through another night in darkness, without electricity, water or enough food. The event, organized by Cervecería Bucanero S.A. and MB Producciones as part of the official “Forever Young Summer” campaign, has been described on social networks as a “mockery” and an “immoral waste.”

The festival, promoted by official media Now! and Radio Angulo, featured groups such as Elito Revé and his Charangón, Maykel Blancoa nd his Salsa Mayor, Juan Guillermo (JG) and Wildey. According to the organizers, the goal was “to bring joy to the Holguín family” and “to strengthen Cuban music,” with free admission, 16 beer tents, food stalls, raffles and games.

“It was free for those on the stage”

But what was promised as a “night for the people” became, for many, an elitist party in the midst of national chaos. In comments on social networks, citizens reported restricted VIP areas, exclusive wristbands and unlimited beer for leaders and their relatives. “It was free for those on the stage,” quipped one user.

The annoyance was not limited to the contrast between the opulence of the event and the generalized crisis. The celebration coincided with three highly symbolic dates: the fourth anniversary of the protests on July 11 and 12, 2021 – the historic ’11J’ social explosion severely repressed by the regime; the 31st anniversary of the March 13 tugboat massacre, in which more than 40 people, including children, died while trying to flee Cuba; and the execution of General Arnaldo Ochoa Sánchez on July 13, 1989.

“While in San Antonio de los Baños they detain the released prisoners to prevent them from protesting, here they waste money on drunkenness to silence the people”

Freelance journalist Annarella Grimal, also from Holguín and currently living in Ireland, reacted on her social media with the phrase “national shame.” “It is a slap in the face to the memory of 11J,” wrote an Internet user. “While in San Antonio de los Baños they detain the released prisoners to prevent them from protesting, here they waste money on drunkenness to silence the people,” added another. The criticism also pointed to the amount of electricity deployed for the event. “Why not save that current and give us a little to help us sleep?” questioned a neighbor.

There were also direct attacks on figures linked to the show, such as the presenter Edith Massola, artistic director of the event. “She promotes official parties while her daughters live comfortably outside of Cuba,” one commentator said. Outrage also spread to local media for “engaging in propaganda” against a backdrop of hunger, a collapsed health system and repression.

“And Sandrito isn’t coming?”

There was, obviously, no lack of allusions to the mischievous grandson of Fidel Castro. “And Sandrito isn’t coming?” someone asked, referring to Sandro Castro’s incessant promotion of the beer brand on his Instagram page.

A source in Holguín commented to 14ymedio: “The irony is that the company Bucanero S.A. itself is going through a crisis. They hardly have any beer production, because the pumping of water is also affected by the blackouts. Tell me these parties aren’t going to be controversial!”

The Fiesta Cristal in Holguín comes amid reports of more than 20-hour blackouts, lack of medicines, endless lines to get basic products and building collapses that end several lives. “How much did this cost? With what money?” multiple users asked. The official answer, if it comes, will probably be in the form of another slogan, another concert or another spotlight for a “Forever Young Summer,” but alien to the daily drama of the average Cuban.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.