In Cuba, a Television Series Highlights the Sexist Violence That the Regime Minimizes

Sexual assaults; femicides; transphobia; pedophilia and the fear of victims to report are topics addressed in ‘ Cats, Masks, Shadows’

14ymedio, Raquel Martori, Havana, 24 February 2025 — Sexual assaults, femicides, transphobia, pedophilia and the fear of victims to report are some of the topics addressed by the Cuban series Los Gatos, las máscaras, las sombras [Cats, Masks, Shadows], the first dramatized material that addresses these evils so directly on state television.

In an interview with EFE, its director and screenwriter, Elena Palacios, says that the vision of Cats, Masks, Shadows, whose team is almost entirely female, is “to offer a genuine look from a human point of view.”

“I tried to focus on the conflict in each story. I preferred to concentrate on a specific violence, to show it in a calm, suggested way,” she emphasizes.

Lisy, Amelia, Sandra, Chelo, Verónica and Inés personify the stories that have a common thread through Laura, the psychiatrist for a group of victims of sexist violence and the protagonist of the series.

Lisy, Amelia, Sandra, Chelo, Verónica and Inés personify the stories that have a common thread through Laura, the psychiatrist for a group of victims of sexist violence

Palacios took over the task after receiving a commission from Cubavisión. For the director and screenwriter, sexist violence “is a universal problem” that is based on “inequality or a power imbalance” that ranges from the violent – “death” – to “psychological” – micro violence and “micro machismo.”

For the screenwriter, the comments on social networks about the series is something she considers “a success.” The favorable ones are mainly from women, but “there are also very good analyses and criticisms from men.”

In fact, Palacios believes that audiovisual products “can contribute much more than any social orientation program, campaign or theoretical event, because people enjoy fiction, and it has the power to influence emotions and make people think in a direct and deep way.”

The first episode presents the case of Lisy, a young woman who lives in fear with a violent partner. Palacios thought that the story was “dramatically exploitable” given that it takes place during the pandemic, which was “a trigger for domestic violence.”

In another episode, the character of Amelia appears, who exposes the “colonizing attitude” of a European man towards a Cuban woman. Palacios emphasizes to EFE the care she had to use with the case of a pedophile grandfather and his granddaughter: “That happens more than you might imagine.”

Chelo, says the director, is the trans woman, who in the series represents those who “face a lot of daily violence,” so her intention was to “sensitize the viewer” with “the familiar and acceptance.”

“Cats is an artistic license of mine, because I like cats. Some characters in the series have them, and that has allowed me to show that one of the first manifestations of violence is reprisals against pets or property,” Palacios points out.

The masks are related to “the image and the roles that women try to fulfill like the professional and the mother.” The psychiatrist defines the shadows as “a psychoanalytic element. It’s that dark side of human beings, things that are hidden, guarded.”

She defines the shadows as “a psychoanalytic element. It’s that dark side of human beings, things that are hidden, guarded”

But she warns that some shadows, like those of the abusers, are “more dangerous,” especially when they reach their “worst moment” in the series. The sixth episode will be broadcast this Sunday in Cuba.

Cats, Masks, Shadows arrives on Cuban television at a time when sexist violence has been placed at the center of discussion on networks and, although at a slower pace, in official circles and media.

The Government has declared “zero tolerance” for gender violence and has launched the No More campaign, focused on the prevention and response to aggression against women. However, feminist associations still insist that not enough is being done, and they denounce, among other things, the lack of a comprehensive law against sexist violence.

Last year, according to the registries of the independent activists of Alas Tensas, Yo Sí Te Creo and this newspaper, a total of 54 femicides were recorded, mostly committed by the partners or former romantic partners of the victims.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.