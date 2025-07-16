Florida Lawmakers Report 750 Migrants in Cages at Alligator Alcatraz

“The images you have seen do not do justice to the place. They are essentially crammed into cages,” they say.

EFE (via 14ymedio), Florida, June 13, 2025 — Florida federal and state lawmakers reported on Saturday, after their first visit, that there are 750 migrants in cages at the new Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention center. They called it an “internment camp” and an “expensive political publicity stunt” of the Trump administration and the Florida state government. The center opened last week at an abandoned airport in the middle of the Everglades, a natural area west of Miami surrounded by swamps, alligators, snakes and panthers.

“I just left the immigration detention camp in the Florida Everglades. There are 750 humans in cages. We were not allowed to speak with the detainees. We did not walk through occupied areas. There are immigrants in there with no criminal record,” said state senator Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Florida opened the site to Democratic lawmakers, though not to the press, after the first immigrants detained at Alligator Alcatraz denounced to local media the “sub-human” conditions in the makeshift tents, with “suffocating” heat and humidity, a shortage of water and rotting food.

Federal congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said after walking through the center that there are up to “32 detainees per cage,” with only a few bunks and bathrooms, so they “get water to drink and wash their teeth where they defecate, in the same unit. They are using cages. These detainees are living in cages. The images you have seen do not do justice to the place. They are essentially crammed into cages,” she told the media outside the center.

[Federal legislator Darren Soto questioned the cost of the detention facility, estimated at almost $500 million]]

Federal legislator Darren Soto questioned the cost of the detention center, estimated at nearly $500 million, in addition to being built in a flood-prone area during the current Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. He argued that the site “endangers” not only those detained by the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE), but also federal agents and the Florida National Guard.

“Sadly, we see that President Trump is taking away the legal status of nearly one million Cuban, Venezuelan, Haitian and Nicaraguan immigrants in our state, and now he’s deporting relatives of millions of Florida citizens in the most inhumane way possible,” he said.

After the tour, the Democrats argued that full and constant monitoring is needed on site, which the Florida government opened last week with a projected capacity of up to 5,000 migrants following a visit from Trump. The criticism has also been joined by the Archdiocese of Miami, which labeled the new detention center as “corrosive” and “inappropriate.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.