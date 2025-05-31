Drought Threatens the Rice Paddies in Sancti Spíritus

14ymedio, Havana, 29 May 2025 — Like last year, the Zaza reservoir is once again making headlines for its worrying storage levels, which have fallen below 12%. The disaster was seen coming from the beginning of the month, when the authorities blamed the drought for poor fishing, and, shortly after, 14ymedio reported the decline of the Yayabo river bed, which crosses the province and feeds the reservoir. Now, the official press admits, the reservoirs of the territory “are begging for water.”

Of the 1,020,000 cubic meters of water that can be stored, Zaza, the country’s largest reservoir, contains around 112,400, “the lowest figure recorded in the same period in the last five years.” In 2024 it also reached a critical 13%, but that was in June, one month later than this year.

The situation is similar throughout the province: the nine reservoirs in the territory amount to only 250.1 billion cubic meters of water, 21% of the total capacity. The authorities have been particularly concerned about the condition of the Zaza, which supplies other nearby provinces and numerous industries, as well as the rice fields of Sur del Jíbaro.

The reservoirs of Lebrije (49%), Felicidad (34%), Banao II (32%), Dignorah (22%) and Aridanes (9%) are also low in water volume

The situation is “tense,” recognizes Sancti Spíritus’ Escambray newspaper, which this Friday published the statements of Water Resources. According to José Carlos Hernández, the company’s specialist, the reservoirs of Lebrije (49%), Felicidad (34%), Banao II (32%), Dignorah (22%) and Aridanes (9%) also have low water volumes.

“Fortunately, the Tuinucú dam, which is responsible for ensuring water supply to the inhabitants of Cabaiguán and a large part of the provincial capital, stands at 73%, and the Siguaney reservoir, which is responsible for supplying the Sancti Spíritus industrial zone, shows 64% of its total capacity. Meanwhile, Higuanojo exceeds half of its total volume by 3%,” he added.

The manager called on people to save. “It is essential that people make rational use of water, given the low rainfall in the central region of Cuba.” As he explained, in Sancti Spíritus in May there has been only an average of 57.6 millimeters of rain, “when the historical number for this fifth month of the year is 176.2 millimeters,” he said.

Only two municipalities can be counted above this average: Fomento with 213.6 millimeters – even surpassing its historical May average – and Taguasco with 82.9.

The rest of the towns are in suspense, waiting for the rainy season to finally make its entrance. Especially in La Sierpe, also dedicated to the planting of rice – which requires moist land – and where not a single drop of rain has fallen this month.

At the beginning of May, another report from Escambray described the pitiful state of fishing in Zaza, which, due to drought and frenetic harvesting last year, has almost run out of fish. The situation, in turn, was a consequence of the huge drought that the reservoir suffered in 2024, to the point where on land, where there was water before, 14ymedio managed to photograph cows grazing. Then, said the press, for five years the reservoir did not open its spillway because it was not filled, even in the hurricane season.

The report published last week in 14ymedio on the Yayabo and Tuinucú rivers pointed out that with the small amount of rain, weeds and garbage have clogged the channels. The summer haze of the tropics makes them impassable, and, given the color of the water, it is unlikely that it can even be used for watering animals.

Translated by Regina Anavy

