Despite the ‘Titanic Work’ of the Authorities, Santiago de Cuba Is Again Without Gas

Outrage is growing against Cupet for failing to fulfill its commitment to deliver 14,000 cylinders a day for 24 days.

14ymedio, Madrid, 17 June 2025 — After so many months of waiting, the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which began at the end of May when the government was finally able to pay to unload the ship that was waiting in the port of Santiago de Cuba, has ended in the blink of an eye. This Monday, the company Cuba Petróleo (Cupet) in the eastern province announced the suspension of the sale of LPG until more is available.

The population’s indignation has been major, provoking a quick response from the official press: an article in the newspaper Granma explaining the enormous effort made by workers throughout the island to get the cylinders to the population. “If the second ship arrives at the estimated time, all customers will receive one, and distribution will not be interrupted,” said Lucilo Sanchez, director of Trade and Supply of the state-owned company. Only a few hours later, Cupet announced the opposite.

The message had been broadcast on the Telegram platform of Santiago’s Cupet early in the morning and provoked numerous reactions, which reflected the discomfort of customers over the broken promise. “They opened their mouths to say that there was gas for 100% of the population. Now there’s no name for this, neither disrespect, nor liars… No, this has no qualification, because they have already surpassed themselves,” said one user. The vast majority protested that they had been guaranteed more days and more beneficiaries.

On May 27, when the distribution of LPG began, the director of the Territorial Division of Fuel Marketing, Lisset González Sardinas, said that “the organizational conditions for distribution and marketing were created” so that “coverage of one hundred percent over a 24-day period” was expected. The entire plan was detailed, which included the use of the Ticket application, for which 80 daily turns were to be released. “Its clients will occupy a separate line,” the official said.

The forecast was to fill 14,000 cylinders daily, of which 7,500 were for Santiago de Cuba – 4,000 in the morning and 3,500 in the afternoon, provided there were no “setbacks in the industry” – starting with those who last acquired them in January or earlier and continuing for those who had not bought since before February 15. “Each customer will buy only once, regardless of the cycle interval of their group. They will not be able to make a new purchase until all customers have been able to buy. This decision seeks to cover all the demand that exists today”, said the newspaper Sierra Maestra.

“I do not understand anything; it’s a total lack of respect for the people. I haven’t been able to buy my turn on Ticket, because last week it wouldn’t download. It’s one lie after another. All of them are liars. I want to know what business they are doing with what belongs to the people, with the work that goes on in this country,” complained another customer. “I haven’t been able to get gas since October, and I’ve had my turn since February. If the gas is coming and the turns don’t work, what’s going on?” cried another.

Among the reactions were reproaches, even by the official press, accused of spreading propaganda. “It’s a game of bandits, bullies, liars, disrespect. Even the journalists belong to the same cult with the news they give: transmitters of lies, saying that there was gas for everyone. And the Ticket lines, another gang of thugs; we are buried underground with our misery,” wrote another customer. In the most serious case, some pointed out that they have been unable to buy gas since last year.

“In my case, I haven’t been able to get gas since last year, and because of work, I decided to wait for a turn on Ticket. And now they say this. They should think about respecting the people and at the same time invest in managing such an important service as this. I recognize that communication has improved by using this app, but they have to improve the timing for the turns,” said another.

This Tuesday, Granma’s note addresses the issue without recognizing the seriousness of the situation and even softens it with respect to the statements of the Minister for Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, who last month stated that out of 150 days in the year, Cuba was out of gas for at least 117. “So far this year, the island has suffered more than 60 days of crisis from a shortage of LPG. In some households they had to ’stretch the gas’ and use only what is indispensable, and in others they had to ’invent’ with coal or wood,” notes the text.

In its review of the facts of recent weeks, the media recalls that on May 27, the ship was able to unload at the Hermanos Díaz Refinery, in Santiago de Cuba, after weeks of deadlock because “economic constraints prevented payment.” Once unloaded, the ship then went to Havana before passing through Nuevitas (Camagüey), where it also left cargo.

After describing the work done – “We can’t rest,” “We can’t stop,” “We had to put it where it really needs to be,” “We are willing to work so that the population is satisfied”- it reports that everything was done accurately, including the filling of the cylinders, despite the fact that an earlier breakdown in one of the machines paralyzed the “continuity of service.”

The text also accounts for the preparations at dawn for the delivery trucks, which must be ready early for the deliveries to Granma and Guantánamo – “a titanic job”- and the complicated management of Ticket and Mi Turno, which customers say doesn’t work: a long article completely denied by the reality.

