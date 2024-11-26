Despite Failure in the Premier 12, Cuba Places Players Abroad and Pockets $190,000

Raymond Figueredo and Frank Luis Medina will play in Venezuela, while Pavel Hernández will play in Nicaragua

14ymedio, Havana, November 25, 2024 — The compensation of $190,000 for participation in the Premier 12 tournament barely alleviates the failure of the Cuban team in the competition. That amount is trivial compared to what was received by the first three: $1,610,000 to Japan, $750,000 to Korea and $500,000 to Mexico.

Three other players, on the other hand, will play from now on outside the Island: Raymond Figueredo and Frank Luis Medina in Venezuela and Pavel Hernández in Nicaragua. Journalist Yussef Díaz confirmed on his social networks the arrival of the first two players to the Tigres de Aragua, a team that is in the penultimate place of the Venezuelan championship.

The managers gave a vote of confidence to Figueredo, despite the fact that in the Premier 12 he only pitched in the game against Japan. The athlete had a depressing performance against the Japanese. In two innings he allowed two runs and had to carry the weight of defeat.

The record of the Habanero refers to his championship title with Parma Clima of Italy, in 2024, where he achieved seven victories and two defeats. In 17 games he allowed 19 runs and struck out 45 rivals. On the Island he won a runner-up with Artemisa and a third place in his time with Industriales in the II Elite League.

Meanwhile, Frank Luis Medina, who was injured in the last preparation match, was included in the negotiation. His departure from the Island represents a balm for this pinareño. Despite the fact that both players are capable of throwing pitches of 90 miles per hour, “control is the main enemy of their performances,” warned the specialized magazine Swing Completo.

However, Figueredo and Medina were included in the Venezuelan team because the first option to strengthen the team of openers, the American Alex Sanabia, “had visa problems,” revealed the newspaper El Emergente.

The Cuban Baseball Federation also managed to place Pavel Hernández. According to journalist Francys Romero, the player will join the Nicaraguan champion team, Gigantes de Rivas.

Hernández, who played with the Mexican team Rieleros de Aguascalientes and before in the Venezuelan club Samanes de Aragua, did not have a prominent place in the Premier 12. His best performance was in the 63rd National Baseball Series, when on May 7 at the Latin American stadium he had zero hits and zero runs against the Holguín team.

In addition to this, Cuba received 190,000 dollars from the Premier 12. This makes a total of 180,000 dollars for participating in the event and another 10,000 for Cuba’s victory against the Australian team.

Translated by Regina Anavy

