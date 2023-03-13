Cuban Singer Leoni Torres Releases ‘Corazon Roto’, Salsa With an ‘Urban Touch’

14ymedio, Havana, 8 March 2023 — Cuban singer and songwriter Leoni Torres released on his digital platforms the video clip Corazón roto [Broken Heart], one of the songs that will be part of his next mini album, which will be premiered at the end of April.

The singer collaborated with Raúl del Sol, Ángel Pututi, Beatriz César, Alba María Espigares Herrero and Francisco Belisel Valdivia. The video, directed by Adrián Sánchez Ávila, has received more than 175,000 views on YouTube in its first seven days of release.

Torres pointed out that the album is “completely salsa” but with “an urban touch,” and it includes collaborations with music producer Arbise González, known by his stage name as “Motiff.” “This is a new stage in my musical life,” said the 44-year-old performer, who has recently maintained a critical attitude against the Cuban government due to the crisis on the Island.

The singer has six solo albums, in addition to collaborations with renowned artists outside the Island such as Pablo Milanés, Rosario Flores, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Beatriz Luengo, Pancho Céspedes, Willy Chirino, Carlos Varela, Kelvis Ochoa and Cimafunk.

In 2017, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (Ascap) gave him the award for Best Composition of Tropical Music for his song Traidora [Traitor], performed by Marc Anthony and Gente de Zona.

His song Alma cubana [Cuban Soul] was among the nominees for the Latin Grammys of 2021, in the category of Best Traditional Tropical Album. In 2022, he was also nominated for Canten [Sing], a tribute to Polo Montañez.

Since his debut on Billboard Tropical Songs, with his song Me quedo contigo [I’m Staying with You], the Cuban singer has performed several annual concerts at the James L. Knight Center in Miami and is one of the most popular singers currently on the Island.

In May 2021, Torres was the target of an intense social media campaign by State Security for his collaboration in the song Para mi viejo [For My Father] with singer Willy Chirino, although both musicians stated that the project “had nothing to do with politics or ideologies.”

A few weeks later, the singer also showed his support for the July 11 protests and wrote on social networks at that time: “Cubans fill the streets. It’s time to listen to your people!”

At the end of that year, Torres arrived in Miami with actress Yuliet Cruz and their two children, to “establish themselves for a long time.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

