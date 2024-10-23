Cuban President Díaz-Canel Cancels His Attendance at the BRICS Summit Due to the Collapse of the Cuban Electrical System

Instead, Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, will attend

14ymedio, Havana, 21 October 2024 — Miguel Díaz-Canel will not attend the XVI BRICS summit, which will be held in Kazan, Russia, between Tuesday and Thursday, due to the collapse of the electrical system on the Island. It was not the Cuban president or any authority on the Island who reported it, but the advisor for international affairs of the Russian presidency, Yuri Ushakov.

The official told the press on Monday that Díaz-Canel canceled his trip due to “unforeseen circumstances.” That is, “the problems of the energy supply in Cuba,” which “are forcing the Cuban president to stay in Havana these days.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, will take his place. Unlike what happened last August, Cuba hopes to concretize its incorporation as a partner country.

Another leader who canceled his visit to the summit is Luis Inácio ’Lula’ da Silva, for “medical guidance” after suffering a “domestic accident” in which he hit his head, government and hospital sources reported.

The Brazilian Presidency said in a statement this Sunday that it decided to cancel the trip due to a “temporary impediment to long-term flights,” but that Lula will participate by videoconference in the meeting.

The president, who is 78 years old, injured the back of his head on Saturday and was admitted to the Sírio-Libanês Hospital in Brasilia, according to a brief medical report.

Ushakov said that the first meeting, in which the Russian president will meet with the director of the New BRICS Development Bank, former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, will take place this Tuesday.

“Rousseff will be followed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We had planned a meeting with the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, but it is clear that he will not come, so we will meet with the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

It is expected that during the sessions of the XVI Brics Summit one of the central themes will be the admission of Cuba to the group. Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa are the group’s founding members, and Egypt, the Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran have recently been added.

Another country that seeks to join the bloc is Venezuela, although, according to a note published by the Brazilian newspaper O’Globo this Monday, Lula da Silva wants to avoid this. He considers that the Chavista regime, led by Nicolás Maduro, violated international agreements by disputing clean and auditable elections.

