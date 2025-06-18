Cuban-American Enrique Tarrio Creates a Digital CDR to Report Illegal Migrants

The app rewards cryptocurrency to those who report criminal activity by undocumented immigrants.

14ymedio, Havana, 14 June 2025 — The former leader of the Proud Boys of Miami, Enrique Tarrio, has not lost any time since Donald Trump pardoned him earlier this year from his sentence of 22 years in prison for the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol. Last Wednesday, in his eagerness to support the policy of the president – considered an unconditional one – he announced that he will be the head of Iceraid, an application to report undocumented migrants in the style of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDRs) from Cuba, where his parents were born.

“Enrique Tarrio, an American patriot and immigration activist, becomes the czar of Iceraid to lead the Web3 application for criminal control,” the platform’s website announced in a statement. It also says that the Cuban-American, although born in Miami, “brings a dynamic combination of entrepreneurial experience, activism and patriotic fervor to this fundamental role.”

Tarrio said he was honored to “lead a platform that empowers Americans to protect our nation’s values and security. I am committed to ensuring that Iceraid becomes a powerful tool for communities to uphold the rule of law and restore security in the United States.”

Iceraid rewards whistleblowers by giving them $RAID, a cryptocurrency that app users can obtain and redeem in exchange for “capturing, uploading and validating photographic evidence of eight categories of alleged criminal activity” by migrants. The more photos and locations they submit, adds the site description, the more rewards the platform offers.

The system, although more lucrative than the Cuban CDRs, is based on the same idea: turn citizens into tools of surveillance in exchange for incentives.

As for the appointment of Tarrio, Iceraid says that it comes at a “crucial” moment because of the “insurrections” throughout the country, especially in Los Angeles, which require more than ever that “citizens collaborate with federal law enforcement. His extensive network of contacts and experience make him ideal to guide Iceraid’s mission to empower and reward communities,” it adds.

The platform offers a brief biography of Tarrio, whom it presents as an “outstanding community leader” raised in Miami’s Little Havana. His Florida leadership of Latinos for Trump, it adds, “highlighted his ability to unite diverse groups around a shared vision of patriotism and civic responsibility.”

The “first generation Cuban-American” is also the head of a coalition of former Proud Boys, who are currently suing the Department of Justice and the FBI for $100 million for allegedly violating their rights when they were tried and jailed in 2021, after they assaulted the US Capitol in Washington.

The launch of the application comes at a time of maximum stress for US immigration authorities

The launch of the application comes at a time of maximum stress for US immigration authorities, who have launched raids on illegal aliens throughout the country under the pretext that they are pursuing dangerous criminals and terrorists. They have also invited US citizens on more than one occasion to report undocumented immigrants.

According to El Nuevo Herald, several organizations that defend the rights of migrants have denounced these policies, which they believe only create more division among citizens and can be used to intimidate and extort migrants.

In order to present itself as a responsible organization, Iceraid enabled a method for undocumented immigrants to obtain rewards if they legalize their status in the US and self-declare themselves as irregular. That is, as long as they are “honest and hard-working migrants with no criminal record.”

Registration on the application, it warns, does not guarantee a favorable resolution of legal status, but Iceraid assures that “America values honesty and believes in second chances.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

