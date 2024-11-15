Cuba: Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clara Found Dead in Her Ex-Partner’s Home

The murder of stylist Disneys Borrero, in San Miguel del Padrón, was another of the murders reported this week

14ymedio, Havana, 14 November 2024 — The independent platforms Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba (YSTC) confirmed a new femicide on Thursday. It is that of Elaine González Estrada, whose body was found on November 5 at the home of her ex-partner, two days after her disappearance was reported in the city of Santa Clara

That day, according to a complaint on Facebook by her cousin Diayani Pérez, the victim, a mother of two girls, went out in the morning to sell “a couple of rings” to a man at Parque Arcoíris, a recreational facility located on the outskirts of the city, on the Central Highway. According to the story, her ex-partner had seen González with the buyer.

Shortly after, González posted photos “from the outside” of Somos Jóvenes – another recreational complex located on the outskirts, on the Camajuaní Highway – to her WhatsApp status, something that her cousin considered “strange,” since the victim also frequently posted “photos of herself” inside the facility. The message indicates that in the afternoon communication with González was lost. “She never made a call to check on her daughter, nor a call to her family,” her cousin remarks.

According to a report by Alas Tensas and YSTC on Thursday, the aggressor fled the scene but was captured by the police. The NGOs also said that the family has suffered “revictimization due to the poor work of the authorities.”

They also stressed that many femicides have been preceded by early warnings from citizens about disappearances, “which are still not considered key by the authorities. The time of action is crucial to finding a person at risk alive.”

With this case, the country totals 43 victims of gender-based violence during 2024, according to the 14ymedio count . Last October was the month with the most femicides on the Island so far this year. According to the count of this media, seven cases were registered, which exceeded the figure for January, when six were verified.

Another murder this week was that of Disneys Borrero, a young hairstylist – whose age is not specified – from the Havana municipality of San Miguel del Padrón. His murder occurred on November 11. The incident was reported by user Almakki Díaz on Facebook, where he reported the case as “another violent act, this time homophobic.” According to the post, Borrero was killed in the La Rosita neighborhood by his partner, who is currently on the run.

The incident alarmed the municipality’s community, which reacted to the publication about the case. People close to the victim lamented the death of Borrero. “What a shame. That boy was a super good person. Decent and polite. And as a stylist he was the best,” said user Bertha Mariela Sablon.

YSTC told 14ymedio that it is investigating the case and said that it is evaluating all the elements in order to classify the murder.

Another case that recently affected the LGBTI community on the island was that of Luis Miguel Llanta, owner of a restaurant in Santa Clara who worked as a drag queen, last October. The murder of the 31-year-old, reported at the time by 14ymedio , was committed by someone with whom he “had an informal relationship” and who sought to “blackmail” him, according to the testimonies collected.

Media reports and independent organizations have recorded that, during the first half of the year, the country recorded 91 murders. To that figure, reported by the NGO Cuba Siglo 21, must be added another 22 homicides recorded in August by Cubalex, in its latest report on this type of cases.

