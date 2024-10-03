The Owner of the Restaurant El Patio De Olga in Santa Clara Is Murdered

The 31-year-old offered transvestite shows in the restaurant

14ymedio, Havana, 2 October 2024 — Luis Miguel Llanta, 31, who worked as a transvestite with the stage name Gia D’Yenifer in the restaurant he owned, El Patio de Olga, was murdered this Tuesday in Santa Clara by another man with whom he had a relationship. The news was confirmed to 14ymedio by Kiriam Gutiérrez Pérez, a friend of the victim. The actress posted the event on her Facebook page, without giving details of the event.

“Luis Miguel was murdered by a boy with whom he had an informal relationship a while ago. His friends say that there was blackmail and that’s when Luis broke it off. The boy demanded money that Luis Miguel did not want to give him and yesterday summoned him to his house around 11 in the morning and murdered him,” Kiriam Gutiérrez said on Wednesday.

The aggressor’s home is next to Llanta’s sister’s, and it was she who heard screams and called their mother. The two entered the house and found Llanta’s body, “wrapped in a sheet under the kitchen table,” Gutiérrez said. The aggressor confessed the fact, and his own mother called the police. Later he left the neighborhood “looking for a suitcase.” According to the actress, “it seemed that he had intentions of dismembering the body and burying it or dispersing it.”

Gutiérrez Pérez pointed out that Llanta was a very dear person “for the entire LGBTI community, for his neighbors and for his workers,” and that he “helped everyone.” “Many times he fed people in need and didn’t charge them. He was one of those people that friends always turn to. He was always unconditional with me. In the middle of the pandemic he was attentive to everything that happened. He always supported me,” said the actress.

The death disrupted the community of Santa Clara and his friends on social networks. People close to the 31-year-old regretted the incident and demanded justice for the homicide. “Oh, my sister, Luisa, as we called you, ’The [female] Cousin.’ You have left us in the worst way possible, which is when they take away your life,” wrote the user Crîs Dîamond.

Although there are no official figures on the number of murders on the Island, independent organizations and media have documented the trend of this crime in Cuba. In August alone, at least 22 people (almost one every day) were killed in the country in 11 provinces of Cuba – including three femicides – according to Cubalex. That number of homicides equals the one recorded last March, which was, until now, the month with the most homicide victims so far in 2024.

In addition, according to Cuba Siglo 21, in a report on public safety, the monthly average of homicides on the Island during the first half of this year was 15 cases, with a total of 91 murders in that period, 22 of which occurred in March.

Also, El Toque estimated, in an investigation carried out in August, that more than one person per day has been murdered in Cuba,, at least, in the last five years.” The study took the population figure of 2023, published by the National Office of Statistics and Information (from more than 11,000,000 inhabitants, in 2019, to 10,055,968, in December 2023), and calculated the rate of intentional homicides at 4.97 percent.

Translated by Regina Anavy

