Cuba: The Price of the ‘Throne’ Goes Up!

14ymedio, Juan Diego Rodríguez, Havana, 21 April 2025 — On the Island, inflation does not give respite to even the most basic needs. The price for using the public restroom in the busy Parque Fe del Valle, in Centro Habana, has gone up from 10 to 20 pesos. According to one of the local workers, the National Tax Administration Office increased their tax payments and also took away the little income they received from the State. Now they must pay for everything on their own.

What used to be a quick relief is now almost a luxury, and the new tariff did not come with improvements.

The measure is already beginning to be noticed in the urban landscape. “There are now old men who, when they say 20 pesos, leave without urinating and end up behind a bush. I have seen that with my own eyes,” said a regular user of the park. The price increase not only tightens pockets but also bladders.

Translated by Regina Anavy

