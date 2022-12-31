Cuba Reinforces Health Measures in the Face of the Increase in Positive Cases of Coronavirus

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 28 December 2022 — The increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in Cuba, with 138 patients reported last week — a figure that represents 43.8% more than the previous week — has led to a strengthening of prevention and surveillance measures, the Ministry of Public Health of the Island reported on Tuesday.

In the week of December 18 to 24, the average number of daily cases of COVID-19 increased from 3.7 to 19.1 compared to the month of November, according to data presented by the head of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, at a government meeting, reported by the Presidency’s online site.

The highest levels of transmission, during December, occurred in the provinces of Havana, Matanzas, Guantánamo and Holguín, territories where 62.4 percent of the cases diagnosed on the Island are concentrated, and the recorded infections were both local and imported.

Regarding the health measures that should be reinforced, the minister said that it is recommended to wear a mask on public transport and when visiting shopping centers, fairs, cinemas, theaters and attending activities in enclosed spaces.

He also mentioned the importance of immediately going to health services in the presence of respiratory symptoms, avoiding appearing in social spaces if contagion is suspected, and adopting distancing and personal protection measures at home.

The measures include perpetual hand washing and extreme vigilance in nursing homes, schools and other institutions that have a high concentration of people.

In addition, new booster doses of the anti-covid vaccines manufactured on the Island will be given to pregnant and lactating women, health and tourism workers, and to people over 70 years of age, as Portal explained during the government meeting. The minister pointed out that during this year, 207 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, for a lethality rate of 0.14%, and he specified that in the last 18 consecutive weeks there have been no deaths due to COVID.

He also reported that although there is an increase in positive cases in the last two months, control of the disease is maintained in the country.

The daily report of the Ministry of Public Health confirmed on Tuesday 11 new cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative number of 1,111,898 positives since the first diagnoses were recorded in March 2020 in the country, and 8,530 deaths.

Cuba has developed its own anti-Covid immunogens — Abadala, Sovereign 02 and Sovereign Plus — with which it has vaccinated 10,003,526 of its 11.1 million inhabitants with the complete three-dose scheme. Also, more than 7 million Cubans have had booster doses, according to Health data. The coronavirus vaccination campaign also includes the pediatric population (from 2 to 18 years old). However, although the vaccines have been widely marketed in Europe, Africa and Latin America, none of the Cuban vaccines have been recognized by the World Health Organization.

Translated by Regina Anavy

