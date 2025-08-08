Cuba Hopes To Place Among the Top Four in the Pan American Junior Games

The Island will be represented by 231 athletes, three of them hoping to win gold

14ymedio/EFE, Havana, August 7, 2025 — One of the main contenders is the weightlifter Emanuel de la Rosa, who will compete in the category of 79 kilograms. His competitive record places him as a favorite, having been triple Continental Junior U13 champion and winner of three gold medals at the Pan American Youth Championship held last March in Havana. At that contest, he registered 140 kg at the start and 170 kg in the push, accumulating a total of 310 kg in the biathlon.

In the women’s section, hope is placed on the sprinter Yarima Garcia, who will participate in the 100 and 200 meter dash, in addition to the 4×100 meter relay. Her international renown grew after reaching seventh place in the U-20 World Championships of Athletics in Cali 2022. Her personal best is 11.32 seconds in the 100 meter and 23.36 seconds in the 200 meter.

The third outstanding name is the sprinter Reynaldo Espinosa, who will run the same tests as Garcia in the male section: the 100, 200 and 4×100 meter relays. Espinosa already has experience on the Pan American podium, after winning the silver medal in the Santiago 2023 Games with his teammates Rogelio Amores, Yaniel Carrero and Shainer Rengifo, with a time of 39.68 seconds, being surpassed only by the Brazilian team that clocked 38.68.

With a larger delegation than in the 2021 edition of Cali, where 212 athletes participated, Cuba will try to surpass the fifth place achieved then, when it accumulated a total of 70 medals: 29 gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze.

