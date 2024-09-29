Cuba Extends Tariff-Free Imports for Food and Medication Until January 31, 2025

With the exemption, the regime is convinced that emigrants will continue to provide for the needs of their relatives on the Island

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 28 September 2024 — The Ministry of Finance and Prices extended, until January 31, 2025, the tariff exemption for food, medications and other products that travelers can bring to the Island for non-commercial purposes, according to the latest Official Gazette. The regulations adopted in 2021 have been extended on several occasions and so far maintain the limit of the customs value – from 200 to 500 US dollars – for imports made by natural persons through shipments.

The ministry’s resolution puts the value limit for imported items at 500 dollars and up to 50 kilograms, in the value-weight ratio established by the General Customs of the Republic. Likewise, it specifies that the benefit of the exceptional tariff exemption is maintained for the first 30 dollars of the value or its equivalent weight of 3 kilograms, and the rate of 30% will be applied to the excess.

Food, hygiene products, medications and supplies, are authorized up to a limit of 200 dollars or 20 kg

In the cases of food, hygiene products, medications and supplies that are imported by natural persons through air, sea and postal shipments, a limit of 200 dollars or a weight of 20 kilograms is authorized, according to the resolution.

The current legislation in Cuba on the import of luggage consists of a complex system of weight points and limits that establishes tariffs on excess items brought by travelers. The import of food and medications without tariff limits was a measure adopted after the Island-wide anti-government protests of 11 July 2021 (11J), which had among the main causes the scarcity and shortage of basic products.

With the extension, the regime is convinced that emigrants will continue to provide for the needs – not only financial but also health and food – of their relatives on the Island.

Cuba has been suffering from a severe economic crisis for more than three years, which is reflected in the scarcity of basic products, the partial dollarization of the economy, the depreciation of the peso, the prolonged and frequent blackouts and the sharp increase in prices.

The effects of the pandemic, the tightening of the U.S. economic embargo and failures in economic management are the main reasons for the deterioration, which is stimulating migration – mainly to the U.S. – and social discontent.

Translated by Regina Anavy

