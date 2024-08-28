Cuba Denies Trying To Influence Florida’s Local Elections

Cuba complained that Washington did not discredit the reports that cite US intelligence as a source

EFE/14ymedio, Havana, 26 August 2024 –The Cuban government called “unfounded” the accusations that appeared in several local media in Florida, which point to Havana’s attempts to influence the local elections in South Florida. On Wednesday, the Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, was re-elected in the first round with more than 57% of the vote.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects the accusation in the most categorical terms,” the Cuban Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement. It “deplores” the fact that Washington has not disqualified the versions published in the press that cite US intelligence as a source.

The Foreign Ministry stated that there is no “evidence or indication” that Cuba “has interfered or has proposed to interfere” in the elections in Florida, or that it is favoring any politician in that state. “Any reference in this regard is absolutely false,” it added.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited in particular some opinion articles and information that appeared in the media of the McClatchy group, which includes The Miami Herald.

In a text published last June, the American newspaper maintained that the US intelligence community believes that the Cuban government will try to influence the US elections by deploying a series of specific campaigns with the purpose of affecting state and local elections in Florida. “We have seen interest in local elections,” an official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence told the American newspaper.

On November 5, along with the presidential elections scheduled in the United States, several local elections will also be held in Florida

The statement of the Cuban Foreign Ministry published this Monday accuses Washington of having resorted in the past to this “illegitimate and unacceptable practice, which has accompanied US foreign policy for a long time,” of accusing Cuba of electoral intervention in Florida.

On November 5, along with the presidential elections planned in the United States, several local elections for different positions will also be held in Florida, and state representatives will be elected to the US Congress and Senate.

Translated by Regina Anavy

