Cuba Bought $1.3 Million Worth of Motorbikes From the US in June

It is likely that a large part of this merchandise will be imported by the private sector.

14ymedio, Havana, August 9, 2025 — The Cuban government’s dependence on U.S. imports continues to trend upward, as evidenced by data from last June, provided by the U.S.-Cuba Economic and Trade Council (US-Cuba Trade). In June, US food and agricultural purchases by Cuba reached $38.4 million, an increase of 10% compared to the 34.9 recorded in June last year, and also above the $37 million of June 2023.

This monthly growth is only part of a larger picture: between January and June 2025, imports of US products to Cuba amounted to $243.3 million, representing a 15.5% year-on-year jump compared to the same period in 2024, when they accounted for $210.6 million.

Nor is the increase limited to the agricultural sector, as the Island has increased its purchases of a range of commodities, including marble, travertine and alabaster for $23,521, enzymes ($13,498) and wire processing machines (&12,000). Even products such as bicycles ($22,160), overalls ($19,500) and solar cells ($43,500) were imported to the Island last June.

Used vehicles still dominate much of the purchase, with a total value of $12 million in the first six months of 2025 alone.

However, used vehicles still dominate much of the purchase, with a total value of $12 million in the first six months of 2025 alone. Motorbikes also stand out with $1.3 million, showing the role that transport -probably mostly in private hands- plays in the demand for US goods.

Other products stand out, either because of their scarcity on the Island or because they are unusual, such as milk ($1.8 million), pork ($3.2 million), frozen ready-made foods ($876,215), communion wafers ($776,301) and coffee ($699,273). And, of course, chicken remains at the top of the list, with 55.5% of the total purchase value, about $21.3 million.

In June 2025, imports from the U.S. of health care goods were zero. However, humanitarian donations, which could include health inputs but do not specify outputs, amounted to $14.4 million.

The figures do not lie: the Cuban economy remains tied to the need to import products -and not only from the US- to meet both the domestic demands of the state and the private sector, in the face of an almost absolute debacle of its industry and agriculture.

This was recently recognized by the Government during the sessions of Parliament, when it revealed that in the first half of 2025, purchases abroad, from the private sector alone, exceeded $1,000 billion, 34% more than at the same date in 2024. The main products imported during this period, added the Parliament’s Economic Commission, include raw materials and intermediate products (37%), food (22%), beverages (16%), and “machines, appliances and their parts” (13%).

Contrary to the agility and purchasing capacity of the private sector, in the first half of this year the state fulfilled its plan for imports of goods and services by only 67%. “Priority was given to food, fuels, medicines and medical supplies,” said the Minister of Economy and Planning, although he acknowledged that, compared to 2024, “there is evidence of a decrease in the volume of food, which continues to be the largest item.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

