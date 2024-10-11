Cuba Begins a Partial Unloading of the Liquefied Gas It Could Afford To Buy

The Minister of Energy and Mines revealed that the ship had been in the port for “several weeks” without being able to unload its cargo due to lack of payment

14ymedio, Havana, 8 October 2024 — The Government’s inability to pay for imports became evident again this Monday, when the Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, announced on social networks the beginning of the unloading of liquefied gas (propane), after several days with the ship in port for lack of funds. The unloading, however, will be partial, since the State cannot pay for the whole amount.

“After several weeks of having the ship in our port loaded with liquefied gas, the supplier has agreed to a partial unloading, based on the payments that have been made. The distribution of the propane begins in hours,” he wrote on his X account.

The minister has not given any details about the location of the ship, although the online ship monitoring pages indicate that the LPG Emilia, under the Cuban flag, arrived in Havana on September 27 and planned to travel to Matanzas three days later. According to Marine Traffic, that’s where it has been since the 30th. The other liquefied gas ship that visited the Island recently is the Fortunato, with a Panamanian flag and coming from the Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos, where it returned to three days ago.

The supply of liquefied gas had been in trouble recently. At least two provinces, Cienfuegos and Las Tunas, were forced to announce the suspension of distribution. The head of the Commercial Area of Cupet Las Tunas, Osmey Muñagorri, had to deny the rumors of a three-month stoppage of deliveries, although he recognized that it was impossible to ensure an exact date to resume the sale. The official described the situation as “highly worrying” due to the uncertainty about imports of this product.

As for Camagüey, Cupet has reported daily on its social networks about the absence of liquefied gas in the province, stating that as soon as it was available they would tell the population. At the same time, the State company insisted on explaining how the virtual sale will take place, which includes the possibility of receiving the product at home with an additional cost of 100 pesos, amounting to 280 for the total. The authorities also offered to explain how to “order the cylinders,” properly recording the number of each one in the purchase. The mere mention outraged the customers.

“At this point in the game you intend to organize what you knew was not organized. I think it would be very irresponsible to do that at this time, first worry about having the availability of gas that is your social objective,” claimed a user. “In the midst of the blackout crisis, it occurs to them to put in some order and make the cylinder numbers match, after years and years without taking this into account. In their analysis, did they realize how much discomfort they are causing? Is the goal to irritate us more? Many families help each other; if I have an extra propane tank I share it with my family. They are forcing us to pour the propane into another tank so as not to lose the precious liquid, with the risk that this entails,” says another person.

In other provinces, such as Havana, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba, the lack of propane has also been reported, with the problems posed by a constant situation of energy deficit in which many families are running out of cooking alternatives and even end up resorting to the old charcoal burners.

Meanwhile, the electricity deficit has been undauntingly predicted above 1,000 megawatts (MW) daily. A shortage of 1,155 MW is expected for this Tuesday, but forecasts are constantly exceeded without fail. This same Monday, the Electric Union of Cuba had calculated a deficit of 1,150 MW that finally became 1,363 MW at peak hours, “higher than expected due to higher demand than planned,” in the words of the company.

Translated by Regina Anavy

