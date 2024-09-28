Borrell, Latin America and the European Union

Members of civil society in Cuba have requested that the EU subsidy to the Havana regime be eliminated

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, Miami, September 22, 2024 — The conclusion is not edifying, but it agrees with reality.

Everything seems to indicate that many institutions act more in accordance with the opinions of their officials than according to the values on which they claim to sustain themselves, as is the case of the European Union, an entity institutionally committed to democracy and the enjoyment of citizens’ rights, which incurs incomprehensible contradictions.

The Assembly of Cuban Resistance, an organization linked to the overthrow of the dictatorship of the largest island of the Antilles, which, in addition, shows great concern about the dangers to democracy in the hemisphere, has been denouncing, practically since its constitution, the indulgence of the European Union toward the totalitarian Cuban regime.

These accusations, despite their constancy, have not been successful, because one of the most important officials of that entity, Joseph Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, apparently feels sympathy for Castroism and its heirs.

Which leads me once again to agree with the writers Jose Antonio Albertini and Alexis Ortiz, who claim that many personalities born or trained under the management of the Cuban Revolution and Fidel Castro have not been able to get rid of those influences. Borrell was trained and was a senior official in the Administration of one of Fidel’s strongest allies, Felipe González, the former head of the Spanish Government, today very rightly opposing the autocracy of Nicolas Maduro.

However, González has never admitted that what Venezuela is currently suffering is a metastasis conceived by his former ally Fidel Castro.

Members of civil society in Cuba and the Assembly of Cuban Resistance have addressed Borrell requesting that the EU subsidy to the Havana regime be eliminated, and they have demanded compliance with a resolution approved by a large majority of the members of the European Parliament demanding the end of support for the Cuban tyranny.

The request states that “human rights abuses and violations systematically perpetrated by the Cuban regime against demonstrators, political dissidents, religious leaders, human rights activists and independent artists, among other people, have increased,” while demanding “the activation of the human rights clause of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement with Cuba.”

While Borrell and other officials grimace about Cuban totalitarianism, the number of political prisoners has grown considerably, and their living conditions have seriously deteriorated, as have those of the rest of the citizens.

The call emphasizes that the “number of political prisoners has multiplied by more than eight since 2018, which makes Cuba the largest prison of political activists and dissidents in Latin America,” a shameful position it has occupied since 1959.

On the other hand, I must write with extreme satisfaction that this same Borrell said that the Government of Nicolás Maduro “is a dictatorial and authoritarian regime,” a statement which should encompass the regimes of Cuba, Nicaragua and Bolivia, four Governments that deny their citizens the enjoyment of the most elementary rights.

The failures of Cuban totalitarianism are repeated in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia, countries that are experiencing precarious conditions on all fronts. Their leaders intend only to perpetuate themselves in power, and, to achieve that goal, they sacrifice the integral well-being of their people.

Castrochavism has turned out to be a tremendous fiasco in each and every one of the countries where it imposes itself and is a certain threat to other nations, among which Colombia and Mexico stand out, where historical supporters of the statements of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez govern.

Latin America has never ceased to be a volcano on the verge of eruption, but right now the danger is much greater than in the past. The enemies of democracy are many, and they have more resources and experience. One doesn’t have to be a prophet to realize this.

Translated by Regina Anavy

