Aroldis Chapman Has Two Options To Play in the World Classic: Great Britain and the US / 14yMedio

The British team agreed to be part of the preselection, although the Americans also want him.

14ymedio/Swing Completo, Havana, June 17, 2025 — Baseball player Aroldis Chapman, the “Cuban Missile,” has chances to play in the 2026 World Classic, but not with Cuba. Great Britain extended an invitation to him, and although the athlete said yes to being part of the roster (preselection), it all depends on whether he will get free agency this season after playing six years in the US Major Leagues. In addition, the US team asked him if he was available for consideration.

Chapman’s grandparents are from Jamaica, a former British colony, so he can apply for citizenship.

Chapman told Swing Completo that “before telling them that yes, I can be on the roster, I told them I was going to talk to my dad and that it depends on what he says.” The player said this father told him: “Come on, let’s go there.”

British managers have made adjustments for the World Classic. They appointed Bradley Marcelino as manager of the national team. The coach, who is a Minor League batting coordinator for the Arizona Diamondbacks, knows Chapman’s potential well, and to make his incorporation official, he will be a starter for two international events: the European Cup, where Great Britain is part of Group B and has France, Israel and the Netherlands as rivals, and the World Classic, where Great Britain is in Group B with the United States, Mexico, Italy and Brazil.

As for the possibilities in the US, says Chapman, there was an approach. American citizenship opens the door for him, but there is nothing concrete yet.

The issue of Cuba is closed, yes? The ball player deserted in 2009 during a tournament in Rotterdam, and the regime placed him on the list of traitors. In 2008, the government had accused him of an escape attempt and wouldn’t let him go to the Beijing Olympics. “I was a sellout,” he said a few weeks ago.

Chapman expressed his annoyance at Cuba’s call for exiled players. He recalled that all those who leave a delegation or tournament are called “traitors, worms,” but now because of the needs of the Cuban team, “they want them to go and play.”

“All those people who are calling the players who are here and those who are going to the Classic, I think they are the first ones that should be respected and not be calling everyone,” he said.

The Cuban Missile is part of the group that US-based journalist Yasel Porto Gomez named as players who have refused to be part of the Cuban national team. Among them are Yordan Álvarez, José Adolis García, Jorge Soler, Raisel Iglesias, Lourdes Gurriel, Edgar Quero, Luis Robert, José Iglesias, Adrián Morejón, Yandy Díaz, Yulieski Gurriel, Cionel Pérez and Nestor Cortés.

Translated by Regina Anavy

