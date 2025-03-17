A Story of Two Confusions

For Cubans, Babel is not a myth, it is the K Tower, built by military gods and dead generals

14ymedio, Xavier Carbonell, Salamanca, 15 March 2025 – If I close my eyes I can see myself standing in front of two paintings. I don’t remember which is to my right and which to my left. Memory brings me first to the Tower of Babel by Jacob Grimmer – it was in fact painted by one of his students – and then the one painted by Marten van Valckenborgh’s fraternity. Grimmer was born in Amberes in 1525; Valckenborgh in Lovaina in 1534. I don’t know how their panels – that’s to say panels painted in their workshops but by anonymous hands – came to be in Havana.

I’m in the National Museum of Fine Art, in the mansion which used to be the Asturias Centre. I’m here, and I’m not here, because it’s almost ten years since I last saw these paintings and, for the moment, in order to study them I’m only able to rely on poor reproductions, as well as memory. Both panels represent a biblical myth – the building and destruction of the Tower of Babel.

In Genesis chapter 11, after the Flood but before the patriarchs – that is, during a time that is more than imaginary – men decided to build a tower that reached the sky. No God would have liked this idea. Yahvé, take a look at all those foundations, all that mule activity, all those masons down there in the Sinai Desert and stop their project in the cruelest way possible: “Let’s go down there then and mess up their language so that none of them can understand each other any more”. The worst thing wasn’t that man didn’t manage to get up to the sky but that God had had to descend to Earth.

Tarot cards, always on the ball at reading the Old Testament, represent this second fall literally: on the tarot card, or great mystery no. 16 (The House of God) a bolt of lightning destroys the top of the tower. Men fall to earth and a confetti-like red and blue rainfall covers the plain. Yahvé’s intervention here is the language of fire. For Kafka, a reader of the rabbis, what came from the sky was a gigantic fist which gave forth five successive blows.

Almost all important museums have a painting of the Tower of Babel. The myth was a huge obsession with the Flemish masters

Almost all important museums have a painting of the Tower of Babel. The myth was a huge obsession with the Flemish masters of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries during the Protestant Reformation. For Juan Benet, who wrote a fine essay on the subject, the tower became fashionable as a way to criticise Rome. At that time, St Peter’s Basilica was under construction and for Northern Europeans this was a symbol of arrogance comparable to that of Babel itself. God’s giant fist was about to punch down at the Pope.

Grimmer and Valckenborgh were both working in this religious climate. Their model is Brueghel the Elder’s ’Tower of Babel’, which today hangs in Vienna’s Art History Museum. An erroneous examination of Grimmer’s ’Tower’ concluded that it too was painted in Valckenborgh’s studio. This was eventually corrected in 2001.

Grimmer’s panel is the one which most resembles Brueghel’s. The foundations are white, and round, and it loses its solidity and three dimensionality as it rises up. It ends up a house of cards, an origami that wouldn’t stand up to any gust of wind; an ants nest in which, although the ant workers keep on labouring it’s obvious that the whole thing is about to collapse. Most of the characters in the picture are lost in their own world: in business, walking about, playing. For them the tower is already lost.

There’s a river right at the gates. The Sinai desert was surrounded by the river Tigris, and the Euphrates, and it’s pretty much accepted that the tower described in the myth was nothing more than a Babylonian ’ziggurat’ (temple tower). In the Brueghel there is a city right there next to the building; Grimmer, however, places the city inside the tower itself; it’s as if the weight of all those little houses consumes the entire project – a cancer of poor planning there in the actual innards of the project, and not sent by Yahvé.

Finally, there’s a long line of travellers being received by a god. He reminds one of Hermes with his staff in his hand or of Zeus wielding his lightning bolts. For the jealous Hebrew Yahvé this is unforgivable. Grimmer, or his student, insist on the isolation of the valley: there’s nothing beyond Babel. It was all or nothing, as Benet said. And it was nothing.

Ten years ago I preferred Grimmer’s painting, but today I like Valckenborgh’s more. It’s stranger, more metallic, his tower feels like a shipwrecked vessel. The ship’s keel rears out of the frame and pokes itself at the viewer. The project is Orwellian, oppressive, symmetrical. All there is to see is hard work; and clouds, which, if we weren’t in the sixteenth century you would say were industrially produced steam. The ground plan isn’t round but four sided, like a skyscraper: even God cannot tear it down with any ease. If a wall is destroyed, then another, smaller one is revealed. We are in front of a beehive whose robustness symbolises human obstinacy.

Which Cuban millionaire bought the two towers that are today kept on the fifth floor of the museum?

Unlike Grimmer’s version, this project doesn’t admit foreign bodies. There are no houses to ruin the outline of its walls, rather arches and then more arches, buttresses, archivolts and mainstays. For him, the Sinai isn’t a flat plain but rather a truce between mountains as high as the tower. Despite it all, Valckenborgh’s style is austere. It befell him to live during the “iconoclastic fury” which led to the destruction of hundreds of Catholic images. Valckenborgh was a Protestant but ended up in exile and died in Frankfurt.

Which Cuban millionaire bought the two towers that are today kept on the fifth floor of the museum? In 2002 both panels were restored by European specialists and were exhibited for a time in Holland. They had waited decades for someone to look after them – so said, with horror, the people who paid for the maintenance of these and other works, in Maastricht.

Babel brings, along with itself, a moral lesson, but this teaching – human pride, divine punishment, futility, confusion – arrives in the tropics diluted and ridiculed. For Cubans, Babel isn’t a myth but rather the Tower K, built by military gods and dead generals. For Babel to be able to shine, Havana has to take on darkness. Our Babel, with a Kafkaesque K, doesn’t belong to those who built it, as in Grimmer and Valckenborgh, but to foreigners. The Tower K isn’t the communist utopia, the first of many beacons of progress, but rather it is the gravestone of a country.

Translated by Ricardo Recluso

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.