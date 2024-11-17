A Mother of Three Children Is Killed With a Machete by Her Partner in Granma, Cuba

The femicide of Vania Mojeda, age 43, is the 44th this year

14ymedio, Havana, 15 November 2024 — Vania Mojena, 43 years old and a resident of the town of Mabay, near the city of Bayamo, in Granma, was murdered last Wednesday, November 13, by her partner. The femicide, the second of November and number 44 of this year, according to the record kept by 14ymedio, was confirmed on social networks by her family.

A post on the Facebook group Revolico in Mabay, made by an anonymous user, reported on Wednesday the sexist murder of Mojena. According to close sources, after returning from a trip to Russia, the alleged aggressor visited Mojena’s home on Wednesday night where he gave her several machete blows “in front of her children.” According to reports, the victim was the mother of two minors and an adult daughter, who confirmed, in a comment at the foot of the publication, the events.

Other sources, such as La Tijera, state that the aggressor “was aggressive and violent with women all his life.”

Just one day later, independent platforms confirmed the femicide of Elaine González Estrada

Just one day later, on November 14, the independent platforms Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba (YSTC) and Alas Tensas confirmed the femicide of Elaine González Estrada, mother of a girl.

As they explained, González disappeared on November 3 after making a trip to a recreational center on the outskirts of the city of Santa Clara, in the province of Villa Clara. Two days later, she was found dead in the house of her ex-partner. According to this Thursday’s report by Alas Tensas and YSTC, the aggressor fled but was captured by the police.

Before, in October, the month in which the highest number of femicides (seven) is recorded so far this year, Dianelis Veloz Hernández, in Havana; Yoannia Hernández, in Holguín; Liz Yohana Jiménez Morales, in Sancti Espíritus; Yadira Moreira, in Mayabeque; and Tamara Carrera, Yucleidis Morales and Dagnis Alida Hernández Milanés, in Santiago de Cuba were murdered. All were assaulted by their partners or ex-partners, and three of them in public spaces.

At the end of October, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) issued, after receiving reports from the Cuban Government and independent platforms, its considerations on the situation in which women live on the Island.

CEDAW drew attention to Havana for femicide murders and urged the country to include femicides in its Criminal Code to “create awareness and public recognition, strengthen measures to prevent, prosecute and punish the perpetrators of cases of gender violence against women, and establish reception centers throughout the State, even in collaboration with civil society organizations.”

It also mentioned the existence of political prisoners, sentenced for “expressing dissident opinions,” and who face “violations of procedural guarantees and fair trial, severe penalties, physical abuse, psychological violence, including the arbitrary use of punishment cells in poor conditions and for excessive periods.”

