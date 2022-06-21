A Fire After a Blackout Destroys Six Homes in Cuba

14ymedio, Havana, 16 June 2022 — Six houses were damaged and some 16 people were affected as the result of a fire early this Wednesday in Banes, Holguín. According to local authorities, the incident was of “medium proportions,” as it did not claim any lives and the Fire Department managed to put it out.

In addition to the houses, located on General Marrero street – five destroyed and one more with partial damage – a cafe and a barbershop were also affected, according to the deputy delegate in the provincial delegation of hydraulic resources of Holguín, Juan Mario Hechavarría Hernández, in a Facebook post. Other users of social networks pointed out that the fire started in the Baní Indo-Cuban museum.

The fire started around midnight and was put out two hours later, but its cause is unknown at this time. The @TwitterHolguin account posted a video of the fire and noted that the fire started after the power returned after a blackout.

Hechevarría Hernández advanced that it was “presumably” a short circuit. The authorities plan to carry out an inspection this Wednesday to determine the origin of the incident.

On May 22 there was also a fire in a warehouse of the Tobacco Collection and Processing Company of Pinar del Río, a western province of Cuba, where some 30 tons of tobacco leaves were burned. In that same province, in February of this same year, the structure where the dry leaves of the crop are stored for processing burned down.

In April, a large forest fire also occurred in the municipality of Minas de Matahambre, in the province of Pinar del Río, which burned more than 200 hectares of pine. In March, another incident caused damage to three of the four apartments in the building located at 308 L Street, between 23rd and 25th, in front of the Habana Libre hotel, in El Vedado, Havana.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.