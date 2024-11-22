Yunaikis de la Caridad Linares, 11J Prisoner, Faces Isolation and Threats in Havana Prison

Cubalex, 14 November 2024 — Cubalex warns about the serious situation of Yunaikis de la Caridad Linares Rodríguez, political prisoner and protester of the Island-wide mass demonstrations on 11 July 2021 (’11J’), who is currently in solitary confinement in a punishment cell in the women’s prison El Guatao, in Havana.

Although a few months ago she was transferred to a less severe regime, the authorities are now threatening to return her to the most severe regime or even add a new case to her sentence, according to Maykel Osorbo’s official Facebook page.

Yunaikis faces serious health problems, including asthma and thyroid disorders, conditions that are severely affected by the harsh prison conditions. The lack of adequate care and the hostile prison environment put her physical and emotional health at risk.

Since her arrest, Yunaikis has been subjected to threats, beatings and psychological torture. In addition, the authorities have encouraged other prisoners to attack her, subjecting her to a constant environment of violence and intimidation. Denial of benefits and reprisals are systematic practices used in Cuba against persons imprisoned for political reasons.

Update on the situation of Yunaikis de la Caridad Linares Rodríguez

Yunaikis decided to go on strike on November 13 as a form of protest, demanding to be removed from the punishment cell where she is being held.

Prison authorities have responded by threatening to tighten her detention regime, which would prevent her from accessing the passes granted to visit her family. They have also threatened to add a new case to her sentence, increasing the pressure and risks to which she is subjected.

Her life is in grave danger due to constant harassment by the authorities, who have incited other inmates to attack her, creating an environment of violence and intimidation.

According to activist Anamely Ramos on Facebook , Yunaikis was allowed to make a call in which she announced that she had been taken out of the punishment cell yesterday and transferred to a more severe regime.

Translated by GH