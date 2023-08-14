Woman Is Murdered by Her Partner in a Bookstore in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba

14ymedio, Havana, 9 August 2023 — Yoana Echenique, known as Mirry, was stabbed last Monday in the city of Pinar del Río, allegedly by her partner Luis Daviel Palacio García, El GuiGua, as reported on Facebook by several acquaintances of the victim. Profiles linked to the Cuban regime were later confirmed on the same social network.

“Everything went very fast, and despite being a few meters from the Pedro Borrás Polyclinic, she died quickly,” said the Facebook page De Canallas y sus Canalladas attributed by the Cuban ruling party, which also specified that Palacio García was arrested on the spot, very close to Colón park in the capital.

“Those present did not hesitate to call the police, and they arrived quickly. With the people’s help, the murderer was arrested a few minutes after the incident,” they added.

People close to the victim also specified that the femicide, the 55th recorded by this newspaper so far this year, occurred in Echenique, in a bookstore where she worked as a cleaner, and the murder was witnessed by co-workers.

The independent platform Yo Sí Te Creo. which registers this type of sexist violence, announced at the end of July that it was stopping its work until September 1, “as part of self-care for its members.” Since then, it has not reported on any other femicide occurring on the Island.

The last one confirmed by the activists was in the middle of last month, when Ruselay Castillo Matos was murdered on July 18 in Cárdenas, Matanzas. According to the observatory, the 31-year-old woman, a resident of the town of Humberto Álvarez, was murdered by her partner. Castillo, a housewife and a native of the town of Santa Marta, was the mother of two teenagers.

A few days earlier, the platform verified the murders of Leidy Mariam Durruty García in San José de las Lajas, Mayabeque; Rosmery Ponce Peña, 23, in the municipality of Güines, Mayabeque; and the death of Adela Verdecia, 30, who was murdered in Jovellanos, Matanzas, on June 26.

Translated by Regina Anavy

