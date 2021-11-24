What Remains of the Cuban Revolution

14ymedio, Photo of the Day, Juan Diego Rodríguez, Havana, 22 November 2021 — A crumbling building, eaten by moisture, with plants growing wild from the cornices. On the columns, several slogans against the dirty white that seem recent: “Long live the CDRs” (Committees for the Defense of the Revolution), “Long live the 9th [sic] Congress” (of the Communist Party of Cuba, PCC), “Long live the PCC,” ” Viva Fidel.”

There seems to be no life, however, inside the building. It is empty? It looks dark and inhospitable. At the door, a red motorcycle is the only sign of modern life. Perhaps one of those State Security agents who swarm around Havana these days left it there. Perhaps he is stationed on a nearby corner to prevent a citizen suspected of being an activist, practicing independent journalism, or simply thinking differently from going out into the street.

